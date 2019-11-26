LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says Ross Barkley showed a “lack of professionalism” after the England midfielder was pictured with his shirt off while in a nightclub during the international break.

Barkley is currently sidelined as he recovers from an ankle injury and has again been left out of the squad ahead of Chelsea’s match at Spanish team Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Lampard says Barkley still remains part of his plans and he “needs now to show all his reactions on the pitch.”

Lampard says his player “showed a moment of a lack of professionalism” but that “it’s not something that I want to be a pure dictator about and come down hard on, because I also understand all my players are humans and have lives.”

Barkley last played for Chelsea in the 1-0 win over Newcastle on Oct. 19, when he came off injured before halftime.

