BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Seven-time Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar will perform during halftime at the College Football Playoff national championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 8.

This is the first year the CFP title game will include a Super Bowl-style halftime show, though there is one major difference. Lamar’s performance will be from Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park. Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the game will be played, the school bands will perform at halftime. Lamar’s performance will be part of ESPN’s halftime coverage.

The 30-year-old Lamar will perform a medley of his hits, ESPN said in an announcement Tuesday. His latest album “Damn” has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25