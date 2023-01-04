OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson remained absent Wednesday from the portion of practice open to reporters.

Baltimore’s star quarterback hasn’t practiced since injuring his knee Dec. 4 in the Ravens’ victory over Denver. He’s missed four games since.

Baltimore’s final scheduled game of the regular season is at Cincinnati, and the Ravens (10-6) have already clinched a playoff berth. Tyler Huntley has started the four games in Jackson’s place, with Baltimore winning two.

The Ravens are coming off a 16-13 loss to Pittsburgh in which Huntley completed 14 of 21 passes but threw for only 130 yards.

