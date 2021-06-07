Pepperdine University junior Joe Highsmith, who is from Lakewood and went to Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, was the medalist at U.S. Open qualifying Monday at Meadow Springs Country Club in Richland.

Highsmith shot a 6-under 138 over 36 holes to win one of two qualifying berths from the site to next week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

Steve Allan from Australia earned the second berth in a playoff against RJ Manke after they tied for second at 4 under.

Manke, who like Highsmith is from Lakewood and went to Bellarmine Prep, was Highsmith’s teammate at Pepperdine. Manke announced last week that he is going to play next season at Washington as a graduate transfer.

Among those not qualifying in Richland were Andrew Putnam, a PGA Tour player from University Place, and Maverick McNealy, a PGA Tour player and former college star at Stanford.

Kyle Stanley of Gig Harbor was tied for 13th at the Columbus, Ohio, qualifying site. He was at 6 under through six holes of his second round when play was suspended. Sixteen players from that site earn berths to the U.S. Open.

Gonzaga

Athletic director Mike Roth, who has guided Gonzaga athletics to unprecedented success during his tenure, is retiring, effective Aug. 31, the school announced. Roth has 34 years of experience at Gonzaga, the last 24 as athletic director.

Soccer

OL Reign announced it signed defender Alana Cook to a three-year contract after reaching agreement with Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent transfer of the player. Cook played for OL Reign on a short-term loan from PSG during the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Track and field

Seattle Pacific’s Renick Meyer, who won three individual titles and ran on two winning relays at the conference meet, has been named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Female Athlete of the Year for track and field. SPU’s Ellie Rising is Female Freshman of the Year, and SPU’s Karl Lerum is Women’s Coach of the Year.

Baseball

Jantzen Witte hit a two-run homer but the Tacoma Rainiers fell 9-2 to Salt Lake.