LOS ANGELES (AP) — Already without injured star LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers will be missing guard Lonzo Ball for the next four to six weeks after an MRI on Sunday showed a sprained left ankle.
Ball was injured in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 138-134 overtime loss at Houston on Saturday night. He remained on the court for a couple of minutes talking with trainers before he was helped to his feet where he hopped on his right foot for a few steps before being carried off the court and to the locker room by teammates Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley.
An MRI revealed a Grade 3 sprain, the team tweeted Sunday.
James has missed the Lakers’ last 13 games with a strained left groin.
Most Read Sports Stories
- It's Washington: Top-5 recruit Isaiah Stewart picks Huskies over Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky
- Will UW men land 5-star recruit Isaiah Stewart? Huskies will find out Sunday
- Jake Browning gets start, throws two interceptions during NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Edgar Martinez is on the verge of the Hall of Fame. Meet the fans who've been with him from the start. | Larry Stone
Los Angeles hosts Golden State on Monday night.