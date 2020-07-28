LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Re-opening night is fast approaching, and Anthony Davis’ status is uncertain.

Davis, who left the Los Angeles Lakers’ second scrimmage after getting poked in the eye and didn’t play in the team’s exhibition finale at Walt Disney World, didn’t practice on Tuesday. The All-Star forward still being officially listed as day-to-day.

“There is some concern that he could potentially not play Thursday, but we’re hopeful that he does and we’ll see how that plays out,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “He’s going to continue to be evaluated each day.”

The Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, when the NBA season resumes with the start of seeding games. The Lakers-Clippers matchup is the second game of a re-opening night doubleheader, preceded by New Orleans facing Utah.

Davis isn’t the only big name waiting for word on his Thursday availability.

New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson is back with the team and out of quarantine following an extended absence from the NBA’s bubble to deal with a family matter — but it remains unclear if he’ll see time against the Jazz.

KING’S CHAIR

LeBron James likes to ice just about everything after practices, and having those bags strapped all over his legs leaves him a bit immobile.

So when he emerged for his session with reporters Tuesday, he immediately realized the chair that was set up for him — akin to a bar stool — wouldn’t work with his icing regimen. He needed something lower to the ground, and a nearby chair that was in the hotel walkway was moved over.

And it didn’t take long to notice that the chair that James — King James, as he’s known — would be occupying sort of looked like, well, a throne.

“Absolutely not,” James said. “It’s one of these hallway chairs that everybody sits in.”

By the time Vogel — who spoke immediately after James — emerged to do his media session, the bar stool was back. The throne was no longer needed.

HARDY TIME

San Antonio has been rotating assistants as acting head coaches during the three scrimmage games at Disney, and Tuesday was Will Hardy’s turn.

Hardy has been mentioned as a candidate for head coaching jobs in the past, and interviewed for the vacancy with the New York Knicks that ultimately went to Tom Thibodeau.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich marveled Tuesday as Hardy’s rise from intern to this.

“We’ve seen that process a lot over the last 25 years,” Popovich said. “He fits the mold perfectly. He started at the ground and worked his way up … and here he is. It’s not a surprise. It’s always a process and he’s been brilliant at it.”

INTENSE SCRIMMAGE

Don’t tell Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins that scrimmages don’t matter.

The Grizzlies were leading the Miami Heat by 23 points in the third quarter on Tuesday in the scrimmage finale for both teams, and Jenkins didn’t like that a foul wasn’t called on a play where the Grizzlies were attacking. So he let referee Marc Davis know his displeasure, and Davis promptly rewarded him with a technical foul.

“That’s a tech?” Jenkins asked, somewhat incredulously.

It was. Didn’t matter. Memphis still beat Miami easily to end its tune-up schedule.

SOMETHING TO WATCH

Florida is in the throes of a pandemic, and now tropical weather — always a threat at this time of year — could be the next problem.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system that is expected to become a tropical storm. Most of the state of Florida, including the Orlando area, is in what’s commonly called the cone of concern. That means forecasters believe the system will affect those areas in the coming days.

Very early forecasts suggest the system could reach Florida’s mainland this weekend, with strong wind and rain likely. Forecasters — again, with a large margin of error — are saying the worst of the weather would affect the Orlando area on Sunday.

For now, the system is not forecast to become a hurricane. A tropical storm carries winds between 39 and 73 mph. The threshold for hurricane status starts at 74 mph.

OFF DAY

There are no games Wednesday, with the six-day scrimmage season ending. The re-opening night twinbill is on tap Thursday night, with both games set to be televised nationally.

