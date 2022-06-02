WINSEN, Germany (AP) — Li Haotong and Joakim Lagergren both shot a 5-under 67 Thursday to share the lead after the first round of the European Open.

Li of China got off to a strong start with birdies on the first three holes early in the morning, but Sweden’s Lagergren caught up with him late in the day thanks to an eagle on the par-five 15th and birdie at the 18th.

“I just tried to play my golf, play my game, and was quite enjoying it out there,” Li said. “(The course is) very tough, I found. Super long and a lot of par fives, long par fours, so it’s going to be a great test this week.”

Wil Besseling was a shot back in third place despite a double bogey on the 17th. He is one stroke ahead of seven players who are tied for fourth. They include Victor Perez, fresh off winning the Dutch Open on Sunday in a playoff.

Marcus Armitage, who won his first DP World Tour title in Hamburg last year, was 3 over after the first 10 holes of his opening round at Green Eagle Golf Courses, but played the remaining eight in 5 under to card a 70.

Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer announced his withdrawal shortly before play began, citing inflammation in his wrist.

