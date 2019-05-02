KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Mimi Collins is transferring from Tennessee after just one season with the Lady Vols.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Eric Trainer confirmed Thursday that Collins is transferring. 247Sports first reported Collins’ departure.

Collins averaged 5.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 14.5 minutes for Tennessee as a freshman this past season. She started the final four games of the year and averaged 9 points and 2.3 rebounds during that stretch.

The 6-foot-3 forward from Waldorf, Maryland, is a former McDonald’s All-American.

Collins becomes the second Tennessee player to transfer from Tennessee since the end of the season. Guard Evina Westbrook also is transferring after averaging 14.9 points as a sophomore to tie for the team lead.

Tennessee went 19-13 and ended the season with an NCAA Tournament first-round loss to UCLA. Tennessee fired coach Holly Warlick and replaced her with former Missouri State coach Kellie Harper after the season.

