PARIS (AP) — Alexandre Lacazette’s hat trick ensured Lyon avoided a French Cup upset by beating fifth-tier Chambery 3-0 to reach the round of 16 on Saturday.

Lyon is under pressure from its unhappy fans after poor recent performances and could ill afford to slip up.

Lacazette settled nerves with his first goal in the 11th minute and made it 2-0 in the 33rd, set up both times by Brazilian Teté.

The game was held at Lyon’s stadium and Lacazette completed his hat trick midway through the second half, taking his season tally to 14 in 21 games since rejoining Lyon from Arsenal.

Later, Toulouse hosted Ajaccio in an all-first division game.

