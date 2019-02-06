LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have signed forward Ashley Walker, bringing her back to the WNBA.
Walker is currently playing in the Turkish League for Mersin. She is averaging 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.4 assists while shooting 58 percent from the field.
Walker was drafted 12th overall in 2009 by the Seattle Storm. She also played for Tulsa in 2010 and Connecticut in 2013. She also has played professionally in Israel, Italy, Romania and Ukraine.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- Unranked UW men get caught up in Pac-12's image crisis | Matt Calkins
- Can UW Huskies secure the best class of the Chris Petersen era (and beyond) on national signing day?
- Seahawks assistant Carl Smith heading to new position with Houston Texans
- How a family's dedication propelled Washington softball's Sis Bates into the stratosphere
- Who is the biggest sleeper in Washington's impressive 2019 signing class?
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports