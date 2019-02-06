LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have signed forward Ashley Walker, bringing her back to the WNBA.

Walker is currently playing in the Turkish League for Mersin. She is averaging 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.4 assists while shooting 58 percent from the field.

Walker was drafted 12th overall in 2009 by the Seattle Storm. She also played for Tulsa in 2010 and Connecticut in 2013. She also has played professionally in Israel, Italy, Romania and Ukraine.

