LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have acquired guard Alexis Jones from the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for guard Odyssey Sims.

Jones shot 38% from 3-point range and 86% from the free throw line in a limited role during her rookie season last year. She was drafted 12th overall by the Lynx in 2017 after playing collegiately at Duke and then Baylor.

Sparks general manager Penny Toler cited Jones’ experience in winning the 2017 WNBA championship with the Lynx as a benefit of the deal announced Monday.

Sims was acquired before the 2017 season in a trade with the Dallas Wings. She started 24 of 34 games for the Sparks last year, averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The Sparks open the season May 26 at Las Vegas.