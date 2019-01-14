CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have re-signed midfielder Emmanuel Boateng.
The Galaxy retained Boateng on Monday for a fourth season with the club.
Boateng has made 87 appearances for the Galaxy, recording eight goals and 12 assists. The 5-foot-6 speedster is a favorite among Galaxy fans for his energetic style of play.
Boateng had two goals and five assists in 27 appearances for the Galaxy last season. Born in Ghana, Boateng attended high school and college in the Santa Barbara area and signed with a Swedish professional club before joining the Galaxy in January 2016.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Russell Wilson contract extension may sting for Seahawks, but not as much as alternative | Larry Stone
- Three impressions from Washington's 77-70 win at Colorado WATCH
- Outdoor NHL game in Seattle? As good a chance as the new team being named 'Kraken' | Inside the NHL
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports