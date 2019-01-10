CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have re-signed defender Dave Romney.
The Galaxy made the move Thursday to secure their homegrown talent for another season.
Romney has made 72 appearances for the Galaxy since joining the MLS club in 2015, compiling three goals and five assists as a steady contributor at a position with plenty of upheaval for the five-time MLS champions. Romney is left-footed, but has played every position along the Galaxy’s back line.
Romney is a native of nearby Irvine, California, who came up through the Galaxy’s developmental system and with LA Galaxy II, their United Soccer League affiliate. Romney was the first player to sign with the Galaxy directly from LA Galaxy II.
