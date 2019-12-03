NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Adam Kunkel had 27 points as Belmont edged Lipscomb 80-75 on Tuesday night in the Battle of the Boulevard city rivalry game.

Nick Muszynski had 14 points for Belmont (6-3) and Tyler Scanlon added 13 points and six assists. Nick Hopkins had 11 points as the Bruins beat the Bisons for the 15th time in 17 games.

Lipscomb led 38-36 at halftime and after opening the second half with a basket, Belmont recovered and ripped on 11-straight points. Each time the Bisons got close, the Bruins recovered and led 71-58 with 4:32 left.

Belmont made 10 3-pointers and shot 51% for the game.

Andrew Fleming scored a career-high 20 points for the Bisons (3-6). Ahsan Asadullah added 15 points. Michael Buckland had 10 points and six rebounds.

Belmont won 73-67 at Lipscomb on Nov. 20. The Bruins lead the series 74-67.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com