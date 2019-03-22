Luke Kunin scored the go-ahead goal with 7:35 left, Devan Dubnyk made 21 saves and the Minnesota Wild moved into playoff position by beating the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Friday night.

Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota, which snapped a two-game skid and leapfrogged the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche to move into the second wild-card spot in a competitive Western Conference race. Ryan Donato assisted on the goals by Kunin and Greenway and was the Wild’s best forward in a game dominated by that second line.

Brett Connolly scored his 21st goal of the season and Braden Holtby made 25 saves for Washington, which has lost four of six. The defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals missed an opportunity to add to their lead atop the Metropolitan Division and still lead the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins by four points.

DUCKS 4, SHARKS 3, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg scored the winning goal 38 seconds into overtime to give the Ducks the victory over San Jose.

Silfverberg, who had a goal and two assists, had his fifth multi-point game of the season and second against the Sharks. The goal, which beat San Jose’s Aaron Dell on his stick side, was his 23rd of the season.

Rickard Rakell scored two goals and assisted on the game-winner. Adam Henrique also scored a goal and Troy Terry had two assists. John Gibson stopped 23 shots.

Kevin Labanc, Timo Meier and Justin Braun scored for San Jose, which has lost five straight.

