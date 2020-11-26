SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse made a game-winning basket with 1.8 seconds left to help Saint Mary’s edge Northern Iowa 66-64 on Thursday in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

Kuhse, who had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks, gave Saint Mary’s its first lead since 12-11 with a bank shot in the lane.

Dan Fotu had 12 points and Alex Ducas added nine points and 10 rebounds for Saint Mary’s (1-1).

AJ Green had 15 points for the Panthers (0-2). Austin Phyfe added 14 points and Bowen Born had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com