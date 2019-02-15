LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Kuchar has apologized for what he says where insensitive comments about his caddie at the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico and says he will give him the $50,000 the caddie requested.
Kuchar’s regular caddie couldn’t make the trip to Mexico in November, so he used David Ortiz from the El Camaleon Golf Club. Kuchar won the tournament and earned $1,296,000. Ortiz received $5,000.
In an interview with golf.com, Kuchar said he did not understand why it became such a hot topic. He said, “For a guy who makes $200 a day, a $5,000 week is a really good week.”
Kuchar says his comments were out of touch and sounded as though he had marginalized Ortiz.
Ortiz previously told the website he thought he should be paid $50,000.