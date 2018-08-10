DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski doesn’t believe the NCAA coordinated its reforms well enough.
Speaking two days after the governing body announced numerous changes following a high-profile corruption scandal in college basketball, Krzyzewski on Friday said he approves the intent behind the changes but added that “they don’t have a plan of execution.”
Among the notable changes, the NCAA included provisions allowing agent relationships.
The NCAA proposes that a few high school players identified as elite prospects by USA Basketball be allowed to sign with agents beginning July 1 before their senior year. But the NBA would have to change its age-limit restrictions.
Also, college players who sign with agents may return to school if undrafted, but only if they sought NBA advisory evaluations and participated in the league’s scouting combine. That also would require tweaks to NBA and players’ union rules.
