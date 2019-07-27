BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Kenneth Kronholm only had to make one save to get his first shutout with Chicago in the Fire’s scoreless draw with D.C. United on Saturday night.

Bill Hamid made two saves on the other end to pick up his ninth shutout of the season.

Chicago (5-10-9) added Kronholm in early May and he’s 2-5-4. The only save in his second win came against Wayne Rooney. The Fire are now winless in five matches, but picked up their second draw in that time.

Hamid’s night was a little more difficult to get DC (9-6-9) a point. In the 29th minute he got his hand on a chip but the rebound went to Johan Kappelhof, whose point-blank shot was cleared off the endline by Frederic Brillant. In the 82nd minute, Hamid turned away Przemyslaw Frankowski with a dive to his left. Hamid’s career high for shutouts is 10 in the 2014 season.