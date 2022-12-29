MIAMI (AP) — Petar Krivokapic had 15 points in Florida International’s 69-64 victory against Florida College on Thursday night.

Krivokapic added six rebounds for the Panthers (6-6). Dashon Gittens scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line. Arturo Dean shot 6 for 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Falcons (0-1) were led in scoring by Matt Simpson, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Drew Kramer added 15 points and two steals for Florida College. Calvin Finch Jr. also had 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Florida International visits North Texas in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.