KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Henrik Kristoffersen continued his strong form in giant slalom on Saturday, leading the penultimate men’s World Cup race of the season after the first run.

The world champion was 0.27 seconds faster than Alexis Pinturault of France and 0.32 ahead of fellow Norwegian Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen.

Marcel Hirscher trailed by 0.41 in fourth. The Austrian leads Pinturault by 490 points in the overall standings and would secure his eighth consecutive title if he stretches his lead over the Frenchman to at least 500 points.

By winning the overall title, Hirscher would match the World Cup record of 20 overall and discipline titles set by Lindsey Vonn.

Last month, Kristoffersen ended a nearly four-year wait for a giant slalom win by earning the world title in Are, Sweden. He also went on to win the next World Cup, in Bansko, Bulgaria, two weeks later.

Saturday’s race start was delayed for two hours by fog in the upper part of the course.

