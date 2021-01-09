FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds to lift North Dakota State to an 80-66 win over Omaha on Saturday night.

Sam Griesel had 18 points for North Dakota State (6-6, 4-0 Summit League), which won its fourth straight game. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 14 points. Grant Nelson had 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Marlon Ruffin had 14 points for the Mavericks (2-12, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. La’Mel Robinson added 13 points. Matt Pile had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Mavericks for the season. North Dakota State defeated Nebraska Omaha 71-69 last Friday.

