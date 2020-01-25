LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tanner Krebs had 19 points and six rebounds and Dan Fotu posted 13 points as Saint Mary’s topped Loyola Marymount 73-62 on Saturday night.

Jordan Ford had 12 points for Saint Mary’s (18-4, 5-2 West Coast Conference). Malik Fitts added 11 points.

Eli Scott had 18 points for the Lions (8-13, 2-5). Jordan Bell added 14 points.

Saint Mary’s plays Portland at home on Thursday. Loyola Marymount faces Pacific on the road on Thursday.

