DENVER — After trailing the defending Stanley Cup champions for most of Sunday’s game, Brandon Tanev tied it at two apiece and Yanni Gourde sealed a 3-2 overtime victory for the Kraken, giving them a sweep of the four-game road trip.

Alex Wennberg, who scored the game-winning goal Friday in Columbus, briefly tied the game at 1. Jaden Schwartz went diving after the puck along the boards and took it away from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram, popping up and sending it to teammate Will Borgen. Borgen uncorked a shot while Wennberg made a beeline for the crease, redirecting the puck in for his second close-range goal in two games.

Tanev and Eeli Tolvanen got loose on breakaways earlier in the second period. Tanev shot wide and Tolvanen’s bid was stopped.

Grubauer hit the splits to make a save and was rewarded with “Gruuus.” He played in Colorado from 2018-2021 and the fans at Ball Arena were able to put their team allegiance aside for a moment.

Less than two minutes after Wennberg tied the game, the Avalanche’s Denis Malgin was the next to unveil his breakaway moves. Once the puck kicked out from a cluster of bodies along the boards, Malgin took off, getting the drop on Vince Dunn. He went low glove side on Grubauer.

The Kraken had a full two-minute 5-on-3 to start the third period but, once they spent 20 seconds setting up, rarely took away Alexandar Georgiev’s clear view of the shooter and repeatedly sent it into the Colorado goalie’s midsection. Morgan Geekie later found himself one-on-one with Georgiev but, again, sent it straight into the goalie’s chest.

That 2-1 lead held up until 2:30 remained in regulation. Tanev tied the game, again with an assist to Schwartz.

Including the 5-on-3, special teams didn’t factor into the score. Seattle failed to convert on five chances while Colorado went scoreless through two.