LAS VEGAS — Kraken fans got a jolt from Comcast-owned Xfinity on the eve of the team’s season opener Tuesday night, with the cable provider telling them in an email the cost of watching the NHL squad on ROOT Sports Northwest would rise significantly.

In fact, the cost of watching not only the Kraken, but also the Mariners, Portland Trail Blazers and anything else on ROOT Sports NW will be more expensive after Xfinity, against the wishes of the teams involved, placed them on its highest-tier Ultimate TV package. The move, announced by Xfinity in a Tuesday afternoon email to subscribers, is the latest salvo in an ongoing clash playing out nationwide between regional sports networks such as ROOT Sports NW and the providers that distribute their broadcast content.

Xfinity is the largest distributor of ROOT Sports NW in the immediate Seattle area — with just less than half the network’s viewers in that geographical region. Xfinity’s decision to bump the regional sports network (RSN) off its basic plan to the more expensive package will likely mean fewer eyeballs on the teams in question as not all viewers are expected to upgrade.

“The sports broadcasting landscape is experiencing significant change,” Kraken president Victor de Bonis said in a release. “We want our games to be available to as many fans as possible, especially as we drop the puck for our third season today.”

Viewers would need to upgrade if hoping to see the Kraken’s first televised game Thursday night against Nashville. Tuesday’s season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights was a national broadcast on ESPN that ROOT Sports NW was not involved with.

The Mariners have owned a majority stake in ROOT Sports NW since 2013, with AT&T SportsNet serving as a minority partner that handles TV infrastructure and negotiates carriage deals for the RSN such as the one with Xfinity.

“The Seattle Mariners are disappointed that Xfinity has moved ROOT Sports into a package that is more expensive and less accessible to fans,” Mariners senior vice president of marketing Kevin Martinez said in a release. “Xfinity is the largest television provider in the Pacific Northwest, and their decision makes it harder for those who live here to watch their favorite teams.”

For several years, cable and satellite TV customers have complained about having to pay for RSN content within their bundled packages when a majority don’t even watch sports. But RSN content is expensive because it costs far more to produce than most programming, given the rights fees charged by teams to broadcast their games.

Providers such as Xfinity have felt the pressure from cable “cord cutters” ditching cable TV bundles and moving on to streaming packages that are largely sports-free and tend to be cheaper. As a result, they’ve taken increased steps to lower those costs during harder-than-usual negotiations when contracts come up for renewal.

“We’re happy to continue offering Root Sports Northwest to our customers and making it available on a package that includes the most sports content,” Comcast said in a statement. “We’ll also be providing credits to our customers on our digital basic package who to do not receive the network.”

