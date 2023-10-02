With less than a week until the Kraken break training camp for their season opener, they took their latest turn Monday night honing a power play they’ll likely need improvement on if hoping for a playoff repeat.

They had five more power-play opportunities in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Edmonton Oilers at Climate Pledge Arena, rolling out familiar veteran faces on a top unit they hope are more comfortable with one another after time together last season. And that familiarity is one the Kraken expect will lead to quicker, sharper all-around passing and execution along with added decisiveness at unloading pucks toward the net.

“Puck speed is important,” Kraken forward Jared McCann had said after a Sunday practice devoted largely to power-play work. “We talked about it afterwards. I think we’re massaging the puck a little too much. Holding on to it and trying to make the perfect play. Sometimes, you’ve got to just shoot it from the point. Or, the wings have got to shoot it.

“It just comes down to working harder than the (opposing) penalty kill. That’s going to be tough but at the end of the day, we have guys that are suited for it.”

The Kraken finished Monday 1 for 5 and are now 5 for 15 with the man advantage this preseason, with newcomer Kailer Yamamoto — getting an extended power-play look as the team gauges what it has in him — potting three of those goals, two in a split squad game last week. Yamamoto played on the second power-play unit Monday and scored his third power-play goal of the preseason against his former Oilers team to tie things 1-1 in the first — though it was more a right-place, right-time marker as he aided along a Jaden Schwartz deflection already headed into the net.

Advertising

Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen have the other Kraken power-play markers this preseason and both are very strong shooters expected to feature on either of the two power-play units.

McCann was one of those heaving passes around in rapid-fire fashion during Sunday’s workout with a top unit — which also got deployed Monday — that included Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Andre Burakovsky and Justin Schultz.

All are capable of putting pucks in the net when they shoot and they got an early power-play chance three minutes into Monday’s game. Schultz set Eberle up quickly for a one-timer from the left circle, but the veteran fanned on his shot. Seconds later, Beniers just missed converting a rebound in close.

Beniers then nearly put the Kraken ahead on an early third-period power play but was flattened in the crease before he could convert a goal mouth feed from Eberle. Oilers star Connor McDavid then snapped the 1-1 tie a minute later at even strength on a wrist shot between Philipp Grubauer’s legs.

Among regulars, 40-goal man McCann last season had the team’s highest shooting percentage — the number of shots that became goals — at 19.2%, which was seventh highest in the league. Beniers, the Calder Trophy winner and only non-veteran on Monday night’s top unit, was third on the team at 16.2% — just below the 16.5% for Tolvanen.

For now, Schultz is handling “quarterback” duties from the point for the top unit, partly a result of his increasingly strong offensive play late last season as well as Vince Dunn having not practiced since last Wednesday. Dunn and Schultz alternated top unit duties last season until Schultz seemed to grab command late — leading all defenders with three goals and seven assists in the playoffs.

Advertising

There’s pressure to improve the power play from its No. 21 ranking at 19.8% efficiency last season given the team jettisoned plenty of even-strength scoring prowess on its bottom two forward lines. That scoring depth — especially on the fourth line with Daniel Sprong, Morgan Geekie and Ryan Donato leaving as free agents — was especially important for a team that finished second in the NHL behind Edmonton in scoring at 3.52 goals per game despite lacking true elite stars.

Most of that offense came during even-strength play, with the Kraken leading the NHL with 209 goals in 5-on-5 situations. But that scoring dried up on power plays, which the Kraken must improve upon to offset some of the expected goal loss from the free-agent departures.

Sprong and his heavy shot were key contributors when last season’s power play did work, his six man-advantage goals trailing only McCann’s team-leading seven.

Beniers was tied for the fifth spot with Burakovsky and Tolvanen at four power-play goals apiece. The thought is that Burakovsky, who appeared in only 49 games, can be right up there with McCann in power-play scoring if he remains healthy.

Eberle had three power-play goals and remains the cool and collected veteran presence any unit needs to maintain puck possession and avoid rash decisions. But as McCann mentioned, the unit could stand to shoot more.

“I think we’re looking for more motion, more pucks to the net,” Beniers said following the team’s morning skate Monday. “Especially off of faceoffs and (zone) entries. A lot of similar stuff that we talked about last year but I think it’s just putting it into motion a little bit more. Down low play. And obviously, not holding on to pucks too long.”

Advertising

One difference that might transform talk into tangible power-play production is the familiarity players now have with one another. Schultz and Burakovsky were entering their first Kraken seasons a year ago while Beniers had only played 10 games in April 2022.

“You definitely get a feel for guys, what their tendencies are and what they’re doing,” Beniers said. “So, I think it’s a little easier for sure. But once you get solidified as a unit, it gets even easier.”

Which is why the Kraken took their latest step Monday toward solidifying that mix and seeing whether it holds.

BOX SCORE