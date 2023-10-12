NASHVILLE — Kraken winger Brandon Tanev isn’t available after leaving the third period of the Kraken’s season opener with an apparent injury. Tye Kartye will take his place against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night, his first regular-season NHL game.

“Give it my best tonight,” was Kartye’s plan. “Try to go out there, have fun and have a good game.”

His parents memorably raced down from Kingston, Ontario, to Denver, Colorado, when Kartye sent a one-word text announcing he was making his NHL debut in Game 5 of the Kraken’s first-round series against the Avalanche on April 26. They got to their seats a few minutes after the opening puck drop but saw his goal in a 3-2 Seattle win.

He hadn’t yet texted them after Thursday’s morning skate but didn’t expect another mad dash. He predicted they’d watch from home, then attend a later game in Seattle.

“They’ll be staying up a little later than usual [tonight],” Kartye, 22, said.

Two gifted scorers on other teams and levels will be on the fourth line with faceoff mentor and penalty killer Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

“[I’ll] just try to help him feel as good as he can. He’s a helluva player, so I’m excited too,” Bellemare said of Kartye.

His advice was: “Enjoy the moment and just play as hard as we can. Whatever we get as [far as] ice time, just do the most with it.”

“At the end of the day, the system is the same. Everybody’s an NHL player, so everyone figured out the way to play the right way.”

Kartye is a new addition to that club. He spent last season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s top affiliate. He started on their fourth line but moved up, and was named the American Hockey League Rookie of the Year before his Seattle playoff recall. He played on the top line with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle, filling in for injured Jared McCann.

Coming out of training camp, an either/or situation on the fourth line has changed to “and” by Game 2. It seemed Kailer Yamamoto and Kartye would split time at winger opposite Tanev, and Yamamoto earned the nod in Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights. They flanked Bellemare during the morning skate in Nashville.

“Injuries are part of it. It’s too bad that he’s out of the lineup, but somebody else has to step in and do a good job, and Karts has earned that opportunity,” coach Dave Hakstol said.

The Golden Knights’ Brett Howden was suspended for two games for an illegal check to Tanev’s head on Wednesday, the day after Howden came across the ice and caught the Seattle veteran with his shoulder. Tanev twisted and fell.

Hakstol didn’t have a day-to-day or week-to-week label for Tanev, who is still on the road trip.

Tanev is an energy guy, a pest, and a top penalty killer. Kartye saw time on the PK in training camp but won’t take on Tanev’s minutes immediately. Hakstol said he might get a little bit of time there against the Predators.

“Really just want him to focus on his job five-on-five and be ready for anything else that comes along,” he said. “The kid’s got a great presence. We saw that as he came into our lineup in the playoffs. I’m sure he’s excited to be in the lineup, but come game time, he’ll be all business.”

Bellemare, 38, has switched teams every other summer nearly his entire nine-season NHL career, and the fourth line is often in flux, so his linemates have changed often. The name of the game — shift momentum — doesn’t, no matter who’s on the ice.

“The lineup might change, but at the end of the day, that’s what you want from your fourth line.” he said. “It’s not fun to see one of your linemates go down, but you expect the next guy in line to do the same job.”