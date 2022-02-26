SAN JOSE, California — Kraken general manager Ron Francis isn’t thrilled with how the season has gone.

But he also doesn’t feel the team needs to be completely torn down. As the March 21 trade deadline approaches, Francis is prepared to explore a deal to ship captain Mark Giordano to a contender, move other veterans as well and even take on salary in return for prospects or draft picks.

Then, with potential added roster space, he’ll explore bringing in top prospect Matty Beniers from the University of Michigan to play out the season. Others from the American Hockey League, such as Alexander True and Kole Lind, could get extended looks the season’s final month as the Kraken start shaping the 2022-23 roster in search of better results.

“I don’t think the season’s gone the way we had hoped,” Francis said Saturday. “But I think when you look at the big picture, we’ve had 12 one-goal game losses. We’ve had eight other games that were one-goal games that became more than that because of empty net goals.

“So, you can say that was like 21 one-goal losses. They’ve been competitive, they’ve been close. But when you’ve had that many one-goal losses, you look at it and say ‘If I add this amount of pieces, it that what we need to get us over this hump and turn those one-goal losses into one-goal wins?’ “

One of the bigger disappointments coming from last summer’s expansion draft was the inability of Francis to secure future entry draft picks via side deals. There were reports Francis demanded at least a first-round pick as his price to avoid selecting certain unprotected players.

But unlike what happened with the Vegas Golden Knights four years prior, when opposing GMs made a plethora of preemptive expansion draft trades, they held firm this time — determined to lose no more than the one player Francis was allowed to select off their roster.

Though he later flipped Vitek Vanecek for a second-round selection and both Kurtis MacDermid and Tyler Pitlick for fourth rounders, it’s somewhat imperative Francis use this deadline to secure more picks or young talent.

It’s one of the bigger reasons he selected Giordano, 38, from Calgary at $6 million this season, knowing he could flip him if the team fell from contention. Giordano has a 12-team no-trade clause, but Francis has s poken to him and they are prepared to work to explore options.

Giordano’s longtime Flames squad — leading the Pacific Division — would be a top suitor, while others, such as the Toronto Maple Leafs, or New York Rangers could get in on bidding as well.

“Obviously with Gio, it’s the opportunity to win — he hasn’t won (a Stanley Cup) yet — and that’s something that’s intriguing to him,” Francis said. “So, we’ve agreed to explore possibilities and see if there’s something there that gives him that possibility.”

Other Kraken veterans that could be moved include forwards Calle Jarnkrok and Marcus Johansson, both set to become free agents this summer.

The Kraken, at 16-33-5 and losers of six straight, own the NHL’s third worst record and are highly likely to land a top-5 pick as they did last summer in taking Beniers at No. 2 overall. Sunday night’s opponent, the San Jose Sharks, are 15 points ahead of the Kraken as the division’s second worst team.

The Kraken like what they’ve seen from Beniers this season, both before and during his Team USA stint at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Beniers had already played for the U.S. at last year’s IIHF World Championships, so the Kraken are convinced he’s ready to face professionals.

Beniers returned to Michigan to take a shot at winning an NCAA championship alongside No. 1 overall NHL draft pick Owen Power and No. 5 choice Kent Johnson. Unlike other sports, NHL squads maintain draft rights to players throughout their NCAA eligibility.

Beniers theoretically could return for a third Michigan season, though that’s unlikely. But a leverage point in negotiations with the Kraken would be for him to join the roster this spring rather than next fall.

That way, Beniers only needs to play one month to “burn” one of his three years of service time at the NHL minimum salary. It’s typical for NHL teams to do this as a favor to higher-end first round picks to avoid future disagreements.

Regina Pats defenseman Ryker Evans, who logged his 50th point of the season Friday, is a second round Kraken pick that also could earn an early invite. But rather than joining the Kraken, Evans instead would be starting his career with the team’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina for the final month of its season.

Such a move would give the Kraken an early look at Evans against pros with the intention of inviting him to his second NHL training camp this fall and seeing whether he sticks. The Kraken’s third round selection from last summer, forward Ryan Winterton, is off to a strong Ontario Hockey League start with Hamilton — scoring 11 goals and adding 14 assists in 16 games — after missing the season’s first half with a shoulder injury.

Winterton won’t play pro within the Kraken’s system this calendar year. The team would rather see him gain additional OHL experience and bulk up by 10-to-15 pounds.

But regardless of who fills out Kraken uniforms in months ahead, Francis said there will be new faces come next season and likely after the upcoming trade deadline.

“We’re not going to sit here and stand pat with the same lineup we had based on how the season went,” he said. “We’re certainly hoping to look at things. Whether it’s draft picks that are able to step in and play, looking into the free agent market, looking at teams over the summer that maybe are in a cap crunch and looking to move something, we certainly are open to having all of those discussions.”