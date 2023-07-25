An oft-cited theme following last week’s two-year contract extension for Kraken coach Dave Hakstol was the stellar job done by his assistants.

“Our staff works hard,” Hakstol told assembled media members during a brief stopover in town. “I can’t imagine a group of guys to work with that work harder than our guys do.”

Kraken general manager Ron Francis told me separately: “I never felt that the team wasn’t prepared.”

Now, praising a coaching staff is nothing new when the head guy gets extended, especially when Hakstol was also a Jack Adams Award finalist for NHL coach of the year. But in this case, the praise rings truer than magnanimous flattery.

It’s easy to forget how Hakstol entered last season a front-runner on many prognostication sites to be the first coach fired. So, considering he wound up ranked among the three best NHL coaches by season’s end, yeah, his assistants probably helped.

Those assistants — Dave Lowry, Jay Leach, Paul McFarland and Steve Briere — are all returning. And the Kraken had best enjoy that arrangement because the staff’s hard work in 2022-23 already has them on other teams’ radars. Meaning, keeping the group together may not be possible much longer.

It’s a good problem to have and in many ways simply the cost of running a quality operation. The Kraken’s 40-point improvement was always going to garner attention, but the ensuing playoff run to within one victory of the Western Conference Final really opened eyes as to the staff’s preparedness.

The most obvious difference from Year 1 was Lowry joining a staff that carried only three assistants the debut campaign instead of the usual four. Francis said last week there just wasn’t time to completely round out the staff — remember, Hakstol was only hired three months before 2021 training camp — and they’d tried unsuccessfully to wing it.

Well, that mistake has been fixed. And people are taking notice.

Two guys in particular — Lowry and Leach — have already been NHL rumor mill fodder both this year and last as possible head coaches sometime in the not-too-distant future.

When I recently spoke to Hakstol about Lowry, 58, he told me: “He brings a little bit of a swagger and a quiet confidence that he carries with him. And I think that was really good for our staff.”

It’s hardly surprising Lowry carried himself confidently. After all, he played in the NHL for 19 seasons and coached as an assistant for seven more before coming here.

The entire Kraken staff their first season had just 70 combined NHL games played as a group — all by Leach. Where that matters most isn’t necessarily in devising systems and strategies but getting players to buy-in to what you’re selling.

Not all Kraken players were enamored with Seattle that disappointing debut season. All the losing and COVID-19 struggles, plus many players having been drafted on to the expansion team with no say in the matter made it easy for them to scapegoat the staff’s lack of NHL playing pedigree.

A little more “street cred” appeared needed and Lowry’s went a long way last season in buying time for Hakstol and his other coaches to continue building individual relationships and trust with players.

So, that whole NHL pedigree thing is no longer an easy fallback to skirt blame for nonperformance. And the team’s winning season should now make it even easier for Hakstol and his assistants to get their voices heard regardless of whether you can find hockey cards from their playing days.

Of course, it was no surprise to hear Lowry’s name again mentioned back in May as a potential candidate for head coaching vacancies. Right before joining the Kraken, he’d served as interim head coach of the Winnipeg Jets for half a season after the resignation of Paul Maurice. And his midseason work overhauling the Kraken’s penalty kill unit garnered widespread praise.

As for Leach, 43, the onetime defenseman’s Kraken role is his first NHL bench job of any kind. But he also was head coach of the Boston Bruins’ AHL affiliate for four seasons before joining Hakstol’s staff.

And after his first Kraken season, Leach last summer was a finalist for the Bruins’ head coaching vacancy that eventually went to Jim Montgomery — the guy who later won the Jack Adams Award over Hakstol and Lindy Ruff. So, Leach and his ability to develop young players were already viewed as bench boss material. And his work last season with Kraken defensemen, especially with the improved Vince Dunn and Will Borgen, has only enhanced his reputation.

The Kraken might need more of a guiding hand from coaches this coming season than many realize. Last week’s other big Kraken news, the four-year, $29.4 million contract given Dunn, leaves them with less than $1 million of available salary cap room.

That deal likely negates another late-week bombshell that the Kraken were one of four teams reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson claims he’s spoken to in his quest to have the San Jose Sharks trade him. But the right-handed shot defender’s remaining $11.5 million annual cap hit the next four years makes it highly unlikely the Kraken can afford him unless they somehow deal away multiple veteran salaries of, say, goalie Chris Driedger and right-handed defenseman Justin Schultz, plus prospects and future top draft picks while getting San Jose to eat a chunk of Karlsson’s salary.

Hey, you never know. But barring that, the Kraken could be done with anything beyond minor moves.

And it’s questionable whether their summer additions to-date can offset losses of Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong, Carson Soucy and Ryan Donato. The current roster leaves the Kraken vulnerable to a bit of a “step back” as they try to bring in at least some of newcomers Shane Wright, Tye Kartye and Ryker Evans while also finding playing time for Cale Fleury.

Whether they can start that process while still positioning themselves for another playoff run may depend largely on coaching. Beyond Hakstol, Lowry and Leach, second-year goalie coach Briere needs to generate netminding results more akin to what the Kraken got in the playoffs while third-year assistant McFarland must find answers for a power play where declining the penalty often seemed the top option.

And if the Kraken somehow accomplish all that, blending in youngsters while hitting their playoff target, Hakstol’s assistants will indeed have earned any further attention they get.