Seattle kindergartner Isola Fiddick was holding court in the Kraken locker room at Climate Pledge Arena on Hockey Fights Cancer night, surrounded by players, chatting away.

“She has the most energy I’ve ever seen in a 5-year-old, let alone what she’s dealing with,” said Kraken center Morgan Geekie, Isola’s favorite player. “She’s awesome.”

Isola wanted to give Morgan and his wife, Emma, her favorite books when she heard they were expecting their first baby. She also needed to give Morgan the news she’d lost her first tooth and looked like a proper hockey player.

Isola had even better news for him March 18 — she’d found a bone-marrow donor. She and her mother, Tricia, held up a sign against the glass during warmups, getting a wave from Geekie once he spotted it.

Geekie and the rest of the Kraken organization have become part of the Fiddick “crew” during an unthinkable two years. Isola was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL ALK+), a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“They’ve been a consistent part of her world in an out-of-control time,” Tricia said.

Tricia and Rob Fiddick gave their second daughter the name Isola, meaning “island,” though she turned out to be a social butterfly. Her paternal great-grandmother Isola started going by the more commonplace Irene when she emigrated from Italy to Canada, and now the bright and pragmatic redhead has reclaimed the moniker.

Toward the end of summer 2021, while putting sunscreen on Isola, her parents noticed raised red marks on her back — swollen and flaky.

One on her hip turned into an open wound, resistant to antibiotics and steroids. After months of these mysterious bumps being brushed off or misdiagnosed, testing brought up the possibility of cancer, then confirmed it. A scan showed it in her muscles, and she was diagnosed at Stage 3 in February 2022.

The vast majority of the time the bumps are just bug bites. But in this case if they hadn’t pushed for tests and a biopsy, doctors wouldn’t have caught Isola’s cancer so soon.

“If something’s not healing in the expected way, and you feel like you’ve given it enough time, push that you need answers,” Tricia said.

Isola went through six rounds of chemotherapy over five months. Her parents tried to make her hospital experiences positive. She got a new stuffed animal each time, a new set of pajamas and a new blanket. They decorated her room to look like different international destinations.

Isola went to her first Kraken game the day before the first questionable biopsy result came back. She continued to watch Kraken games in the hospital. Doctors would stop in and ask her for the score, which she gladly provided.

“It was her way of still feeling a connection with the outside world,” Tricia said.

Isola wanted to be a part of the treatment process, counting down to blood draws, asking what the drugs in her system were and what they were doing. Asking for just five more minutes of mental prep before the next round of medication.

“She’s tough on so many different levels I can’t even explain,” Tricia said. “She has her bad days, that’s for sure. But generally, she’s got such light left in her. She really advocates for what she needs and what works for her.”

There were days when she couldn’t get off the couch, but later that week she’d be on her bike, full of “Isola energy.”

The family reached out to the Kraken about a safer alternative to an open practice. The family went to a morning skate instead last April. Isola finally met Geekie, her favorite, and told everyone in the hospital about it.

“It was such a joyful moment for us as a family in the middle of an intensive chemo treatment,” Tricia said.

According to the lymphoma research foundation, ALK-positive ALCL responds well to standard chemotherapy treatments, putting most patients into long-term remission. Isola finished in late June, shortly before her fifth birthday.

By late summer, she was showing signs of a relapse — again, expressed on her skin.

As ALCL is a rare cancer, there is no standard treatment plan for when it relapses. The prognosis after such a quick recurrence was frightening — 30% survival rate within five years. However Tricia said her care team took everything into account and decided Isola might fall into the category of intermediate risk, which is closer to 60-80%.

This time it was determined Isola needed a bone-marrow transplant. Big sister Antonette was only a half-match, which isn’t uncommon — 70% percent of patients do not have a fully matched donor in their family.

The Fiddicks turned to the Kraken to help boost the signal. Even if a match couldn’t be found for Isola, new additions to the bone-marrow registry could help others.

Be The Match is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program. According to that organization, because genetic markers used in matching are inherited, donors are most likely to match someone who shares an ethnic background.

As a Caucasian, Isola was fortunate enough to have a 79% chance to find a match. That number drops to 60% if one’s ethnic background is Native American, 47% for Asian or Pacific Islander, 48% for Hispanic or Latino and 29% for Black or African American. More potential donors of diverse racial and ethnic heritage are needed to boost those numbers.

“We were given an opportunity to help that a lot of other people weren’t,” said Isola’s father, Rob. “We have a platform now that we’ve been able to leverage.”

In a video shared by the Kraken on Twitter, Geekie encouraged viewers to register with Be The Match.

“My friend Isola needs your guys’ help,” he said. That phrasing delighted Isola.

“They’re an awesome family. We’re fortunate enough to share this experience with them,” Geekie said Monday. “We’re just trying to be there for them as much as we can and help them along the way.”

Every search through Be The Match provides access to more than 41 million potential donors. The first of Isola’s matches was ruled out as an option, deferred for health reasons. Isola had three more, and two in Germany were ready to move forward.

“We had already selected the countries for Isola to ‘visit’ during her long hospital stay, and Germany wasn’t on the list, but now it’s a must,” Tricia wrote on the family’s gofundme page.

Isola is set to be hospitalized April 15, and the transplant date was moved to April 21. She will be in the hospital for four weeks if everything goes perfectly. That’s right around the NHL postseason.

“Now hopefully the Kraken make the playoffs, so when we’re in the hospital this time, we’ll be watching those games,” Tricia said.

For the 100 days after her surgery, Isola will be carefully guarded and monitored. For the next year, she’ll be severely immunocompromised.

“She loves school. She’d been waiting to go to kindergarten,” Tricia said. “And now we’re taking her out of the school year early, in the back of our minds knowing she might not be able to go even next year to first grade.”

The family is making the most out of their days before the hospital stay. There have been tears — in the car, in secret, when the girls aren’t there.

“Just kind of wrapping our heads around how she’s going to go through this journey that’s different than what we know, and the last one was really hard,” Tricia said.

The willingness of perfect strangers to help each other has boosted Tricia’s faith in humanity. Donors and patients may consent to exchange contact information at least a year after a transplant. Tricia hopes to meet and thank Isola’s donor one day.

“This isn’t possible unless people get in the registry,” Tricia said. “As a society, this is something we have to do to help each other.”

Want to help?

Register for Be The Match: https://my.bethematch.org/teamisola or text “TeamIsola” to 61474 to get a link.

To follow Isola’s progress, see the family’s GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/cdaa82da. Tricia also set up an Instagram account, @help_isola_fight_cancer.