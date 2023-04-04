VANCOUVER, British Columbia — It took the better part of two seasons, but Kraken fans finally have a Public Enemy No. 1 to focus on Tuesday night in Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers.

Hating on a particular opposing player is as ingrained a ritual for NHL fanbases as throwing hats on the ice for a three-goal “hat trick” performance. With Myers, a 6-foot-8, 229-pound behemoth with a penchant for physical play, his blindsiding of Matty Beniers in a Jan. 25 contest at Climate Pledge Arena caused the Kraken rookie to suffer a concussion and miss his first All-Star Game.

Dallas native Myers, 33, in his 14th season, was assessed only a two-minute penalty for interference and took a regular shift the remaining half of the game without being challenged by any Kraken player. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol termed it a “garbage” hit afterward, prompting speculation among segments of the fanbase that some retribution might happen come Tuesday’s clash at Rogers Arena.

“Tyler Myers has united this fanbase like no other player has to date,” a Kraken fan wrote Saturday on a Reddit post sarcastically titled “Tyler Myers Appreciation Thread.”

In another post last week titled “5 Days Until We See Tyler Myers Again” a fan wrote that he expects 6-foot-7, 255-pound Jamie Oleksiak to fight Myers. “I really hope we will be well enough in the standings that the game won’t matter much, and it’ll be OK when Big Rig takes a penalty for cleaning his (bleeping) clock- just really polish the (bleep) outta that clock, you know?”

Another wrote: “All my homies hate Tyler Myers.”

Any single player generating this much emotion among fans of a second-year team is evidence of another stage in the franchise’s evolution. The Kraken and Canucks have shown signs since the preseason of forging the expected intense rivalry that never really materialized last season.

Advertising

That increased intensity could be further fueled by the hit on Beniers, who was nowhere near the puck. Myers skated several strides before delivering his blindsided blow up near the shoulder and neck that sent Beniers crashing dangerously to the ice where he appeared to strike his head.

What complicates matters in making this game into too much of a Tyler Myers sideshow is the Kraken have yet to officially make the playoffs. But their five-point lead and a game in-hand over a Calgary squad with only five games remaining is about as safe as things get.

The lack of immediate Kraken retaliation on Myers after his hit has been the subject of much fan discussion since.

Only a month prior, Beniers himself had immediately dropped his gloves and gone after Ryan Lomberg of the Florida Panthers to avenge a blow from behind that injured Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz.

“With a hit like that, it’s kind of what you do,” Beniers said after that game.

More recently, the Kraken have shown signs of playing a tougher style in preparation for the playoffs and taken exception to physical treatment shown Beniers — with Jared McCann last week going after an Anaheim Ducks player that roughed up the rookie, touching off a prolonged skirmish involving several players.

Advertising

Myers wasn’t assessed supplementary discipline by the league’s Department of Player Safety, which the Kraken were not happy about. Interestingly, Myers won the Calder Trophy with Buffalo as the NHL’s top rookie in 2009-10 — the same award Beniers is the runaway favorite to claim this season.

The NHL has as long tradition of players policing their own, especially when the league declines to punish perceived cheap shots. Even in more modern times, with fighting down significantly, players have long memories and limited patience for hits delivered on defenseless teammates.

Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals infamously cross-checked Pavel Buchenevich of the New York Rangers in the head and then pummeled helmetless scoring star Artemi Panarin late in the 2020-21 season.

When the NHL did not penalize Wilson further, the Rangers the following season initiated a line brawl right from the opening faceoff of the first game the teams played against each other. Wilson wasn’t on the ice yet but got in a fight within seconds of his first shift starting.

One of the most infamous cases of delayed retribution was when Claude Lemieux of the Colorado Avalanche broke the jaw of Detroit Red Wings forward Kris Draper with a hit from behind along the boards that knocked him out of the 1996 conference finals. The Red Wings waited nearly a year, but got revenge in a brawl-filled March 1997 game when Darren McCarty cold-cocked Lemieux and then wailed on him mercilessly with punches.

More recently, this season has seen a continued trend of players going after opponents even when they deliver completely legal open ice hits.

Advertising

When Jacob Trouba of the New York Rangers laid a bone crushing check on Flames forward Dillon Dube in February, he was challenged to a fight immediately by Chris Tanev — brother of Kraken forward Brandon Tanev. That same game, Trouba laid out Nazem Kadri with another devastating-but-legal hit and this time Dube went after him.

Back in December, Ryan Reaves of the Minnesota Wild steamrolled Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek. Later on, when Reaves hit Gustav Lindstrom into the boards, Detroit defenseman Ben Chiarot dropped the gloves and went after him.

Myers himself last month leveled Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain John Tavares and immediately had to fight Jake McCabe.

Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet, who seemingly fought as often as he scored goals as a highly-productive player, understands the league’s tradition of self-policing. So does Hakstol, who never hesitated to fight as a minor leaguer if he saw a perceived on-ice transgression.

Just more than a year ago, Hakstol let the Kraken know he wasn’t happy with their lack of response after McCann was thrown helplessly into the side boards by 6-foot-5, 220-pound Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield. The very next game, Kraken players were hyper-aggressive with the Kings at every opportunity.