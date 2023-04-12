Inside the NHL

Another week in the NHL, another reason to “tank” games.

This time it isn’t some draft-pick-obsessed losing team and fan base pondering whether to try to win season-ending contests and risk worsening their draft lottery position. No, we’re discussing — as are many fans online — whether it’s worth the Kraken trying as hard as possible to win Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights given what’s potentially at stake playoff wise.

The Kraken eased some of the “tank” crowd’s concern by losing 4-1 to Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the rest of the Western Conference has yet to cooperate, and as a result the Kraken defeating Vegas in the season finale Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena still can hugely impact their opening-round playoff matchup.

And therein lies the problem: Nobody in the NHL wants to face the red-hot Edmonton Oilers. Not with Connor McDavid reminding everybody about Wayne Gretzky’s records nightly, and with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins joining him in attaining 100-point seasons for an Oilers team winning something like nine of every 10 games going on two months.

But beat the Golden Knights at home, and the Kraken maintain the possibility of facing Edmonton. The alternative, of course, isn’t the greatest as they would still face either the Golden Knights, the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche or the Dallas Stars.

Still, given their druthers — and the fact they’ve recently defeated Colorado and Dallas on the road — the Kraken and any NHL team would probably whisper that the Oilers are not the ideal first-round draw. Actually, they’d tell you it’s the worst matchup outside of facing a Boston squad that just broke an NHL record for wins and points.

But the Kraken play in the West, so the Bruins wouldn’t matter until the Cup Final, if at all.

Advertising

As for getting there, if all Cup roads lead through Edmonton, that’s a spring tundra most would avoid crossing before the hiking boots get broken in a bit.

Officially, no NHL player, coach or executive would admit to picking and choosing playoff opponents, let alone “tanking” games.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol sounded annoyed before Tuesday’s loss to Vegas when asked whether he’d treat these Golden Knights contests as a possible tuneup for playing them in the opening round.

“We haven’t even thought about it,” Hakstol said tersely. “There are so many scenarios out there. We’re playing hockey.”

So given that, do you want to ask him about “tanking” games? Didn’t think so.

The Kraken, of course, will outwardly insist this is about being competitive and entering the playoffs the best version of themselves. After all, Kraken forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Alex Wennberg most certainly did not want to face a record-tying 62-win Tampa Bay team in the 2019 playoffs while still with Columbus.

Advertising

But despite finishing 30 points behind the Lightning, the Blue Jackets swept them in the opening round.

So those guys know firsthand that hand-picked playoff opponents won’t always work out.

Still, it’s tough not to look at an Oilers team that entered Wednesday on an eight-game win streak with zero regulation losses their past 14 contests and think: “Do we really want a piece of this if we can avoid it?”

And the Kraken certainly can avoid it. Lose to the Golden Knights, and the chance of playing the Oilers vanishes. Vegas would not only win the Pacific Division but the entire conference.

As the primary wild-card team, the Kraken would then play the next-best division winner from the Central: Colorado or Dallas. The Avalanche have injuries, and the Kraken very nearly took two of three from Dallas in a recent cluster of games.

Actually, even allowing Thursday’s game to go to overtime seals the conference for Vegas, regardless of who wins from there. Is it still a “tank” to play for a tie?

Advertising

But win in regulation? Well, that complicates matters. First, depending on whether the Los Angeles Kings beat Anaheim on Thursday — given the Ducks have lost 12 in a row, you like the Kings’ chances — there’s still an outside chance the Kraken can finish third in the Pacific.

A Kraken regulation win over Vegas and Kings regulation loss vaults the Kraken into third place. Though that opens the door for Edmonton to win the division as they play lowly San Jose, an Oilers loss to the Sharks would keep Edmonton in second and set up a first-round matchup with — you guessed it — Hakstol’s bunch.

So, defeating Vegas again doesn’t help avoid the Oilers in that scenario.

Also, defeating the Golden Knights in regulation allows the Oilers — who own the division tiebreaker — to win the Pacific by beating San Jose. But that wouldn’t necessarily win the conference if Colorado takes its final two matchups.

If the Avalanche win out and land the top conference seed, the Kraken as a wild card — assuming the Kings beat Anaheim — would still wind up facing — ugh! — the next-best division team, Edmonton.

So the only guarantee for avoiding the Oilers? Lose to Vegas. “Tanks” very much!

Sponsored

There are legitimate ways to tank without sacrificing dignity or integrity. Little things such as how you handle power plays or even which guys you dress.

The Kraken had defensemen Cale Fleury and Jaycob Megna out there Tuesday — ostensibly to give Justin Schultz and Carson Soucy a night off and keep the bench guys somewhat active.

I did ask Hakstol pregame about such “tanking” — er, “load management” — moves.

“Well, it’s a balance,” he replied. “There are priorities about being ready to play well while everybody is in the lineup expecting to do the job. We expect to go out and do what we need to do to win hockey games.

“There’s also an element of we obviously know where we’re at a week from now, and we’ve got some guys that benefit from being out of the lineup, whether it’s a little bit of rest or healing up a little bit. Those things come into play.”

There’s a sentimental part of Hakstol that likely wouldn’t mind a triumphant return coaching a playoff series in his Alberta native province. Then again, he’s old enough to have seen Gretzky in his prime, and the rational part of his brain has to be sounding alarm bells at what McDavid has done.

And let’s face it: History’s best tank commanders, from Patton to Rommel to Lavrinenko, would tell you there are some battles best avoided in hopes of winning the greater war.