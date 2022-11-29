Inside the NHL

Thanksgiving is typically when we start gauging NHL postseason possibilities, given teams in late November playoff positions have wound up qualifying 77% of the time during the salary-cap era.

Last season we effectively ruled out the Kraken’s chances using that holiday measurement. Now the opposite is true. If the season ended today, the Kraken would not only be in the playoffs but enjoying home-ice advantage in the opening round.

In fact, the MoneyPuck analytics website has the Kraken at a 98% chance to make the playoffs and — get this — an NHL-best 11.9% chance to win the Stanley Cup! You heard right. It helps that some of the NHL’s top teams play in the Eastern Conference and would mostly eliminate each other before the Kraken would face the survivor.

But where’s this Western Conference bullishness coming from for a second-year Kraken franchise?

Well, only the league-leading New Jersey Devils have experienced a bigger year-over-year turnaround.

The Devils at 19-4-0 entering Tuesday’s games had won 16 of their past 17 and accumulated 38 points, trending toward an improbable NHL-record 135-point season. Compared with last season, that would be a 72-point swing.

Now, the Kraken entering Tuesday had played two fewer games than the Devils, but a 13-5-3 record and 29 points left them paced for an impressive 113 points. That would be 53 points better than last season, more doable than the Devils maintaining their pace but still a tall order.

For context, the NHL record for point jumps is 58, set by San Jose off a much lower baseline, going from 24 to 82 points in 1993-94. So the Kraken maintaining a 53-point improvement pace would be rare indeed, surpassing the cap era’s biggest surge of 47 points by Colorado, from 48 to 95 five years ago.

Still, the Kraken have nearly doubled their points from last season’s 7-13-1 start. And even a 100-point season would leave them a playoff shoo-in.

Can they do it?

Well, goal production is up 29% from 58 to 75 and evenly spread; Jared McCann leads with eight, Andre Burakovsky, Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz have seven and Jordan Eberle six. Burakovsky has a team-high 14 assists, Beniers and Eberle have 11, and Yanni Gourde has 10.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, a major offseason acquisition, has yet to get going at two goals, nine assists. So there’s room for even more diverse contributions than they’ve received from all four lines.

Goals allowed are down 18%, from 73 to 60, and that’s been with backup goaltender Martin Jones mostly shouldering the load after Philipp Grubauer got hurt. Defensemen and forwards have tightened up to where quality chances are being limited in front of either netminder.

Advanced statistics also suggest the Kraken’s No. 3 defensive pairing of Carson Soucy and Will Borgen might be the team’s best at preventing goals.

So odds of the Kraken slumping overall due to an injury to any one key player appear relatively low.

When the season began, we felt the Kraken had perhaps an outside chance to land even a wild-card spot. Now an automatic playoff position for finishing within the Pacific Division’s top three appears within reach.

So perhaps it isn’t too soon for Kraken fans to raise expectations and get excited about hockey beyond mid-April. I can certainly identify more reasons for optimism than pessimism with a team that was 9-1-1 in November entering Tuesday night’s contest in Los Angeles.

First, the Kraken were 9-2-1 against playoff teams from last season. If you want to prove you belong in the playoffs, beating teams that were just there helps.

The Kraken haven’t come into their record by gorging on weaker teams. In fact, some of their worst struggles came against NHL bottom-feeders.

Take their road record, my second-biggest reason they seem a legitimate playoff team. The Kraken were 7-1-1 away from home, tying with New Jersey and Vegas for the fewest such losses.

The Kraken’s only regulation road loss came in Chicago after blowing a multi-goal lead. Their only other road defeat came in overtime against Anaheim when another multi-goal lead was blown. Think of the possibilities had the Kraken merely finished what they’d started against teams holding the league’s two worst records.

Now you must beat bad teams as well as good ones to make the playoffs, and two of the Kraken’s more recent contests saw them nearly lose by blowing multi-goal leads to Anaheim again and struggling San Jose. So they must get better at maintaining play through 60 minutes when they go up on weaker squads.

Especially because their season-ending schedule is another reason I have them looking playoff bound.

The Kraken won’t even face the Arizona Coyotes — tied for the league’s third-worst record and fading fast — until April 3. They play the Coyotes three times over their final seven games.

Not only that, they’ll play Anaheim again March 30 and Chicago on April 8. That’s five of their final nine games against teams currently among the NHL’s three worst.

None is a guaranteed victory. But for a schedule edge down the stretch, it doesn’t come more gift-wrapped than that.

The Kraken already enjoy a seven-point cushion over the final Western Conference wild-card team. And an unexpected power void created by rough starts for the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks means a top-three Pacific Division finish no longer seems impossible.

All three were projected to finish ahead of the Kraken. But the Oilers on Tuesday trailed the Kraken by five points, while the Flames and Canucks were eight back.

The division’s third-place Kings trailed them by two with the second-place Kraken holding three games in hand, making Tuesday night’s head-to-head matchup even more important.

Sure, none of this remotely translates into planning a Cup parade route. Best to worry about qualifying for a franchise first playoff game before getting carried away. But you’d rather have the Kraken’s head start with all the other teams playing catchup than the other way around.

And hey, they’re seventh overall of 32 teams in points. They have the NHL’s fourth-best points percentage.

In other words, the vast majority of NHL teams should be chasing them over what promises to be some exciting months ahead.