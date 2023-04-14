As the NHL regular season ends Friday with a couple of games, our weekly power rankings conclude with the playoff-bound Kraken awaiting their opponent.

Here’s where they stacked up in our final gauge of pre-playoff talent (last week’s rankings in parentheses).

1. (1) Boston Bruins, 65-12-5

The 1976-77 Canadiens (60-8-12) played two fewer games with no overtime chances, but for the Bruins — winners of eight in a row — to set NHL records for wins (65) and points (135) in the salary-cap era is nonetheless in a historic class of its own.

2. (4) Edmonton Oilers, 50-23-9

They’ve won nine in a row with 14 wins and just one overtime loss in their past 15. Oh yeah, and a 16-game season-ending points streak for Connor McDavid is fifth-longest ever.

3. (2) New Jersey Devils, 52-22-8

Set franchise records for wins and points but lost division by a point and must face the tough New York Rangers as opposed to Islanders squad just happy to still be here.

4. (3) Vegas Golden Knights, 50-22-9

Lost only one of their final 10 games in regulation to clinch the Pacific Division and Western Conference all the while using their fourth- or fifth-string goalies.

5. (5) Colorado Avalanche, 50-24-7

Went 15-2-1 down stretch and needed win or overtime loss Friday to claim Central Division, but that was tempered by news that Gabriel Landeskog won’t return for playoffs.

6. (8) Toronto Maple Leafs, 50-21-11

Despite the drama surrounding salary-cap moves with goaltending, they finished on 5-0-1 roll and seemed primed for another first round exi … er, primed to compete in first round.

7. (9) Dallas Stars, 47-21-14

Finished season with six consecutive victories after a lackluster March and positioned themselves for possible Central Division title.

8. (10) New York Rangers, 47-22-13

Playoff-seasoned Rangers take on cross-river New Jersey rival and have the goaltending edge with Igor Shesterkin over Vitek Vanecek. Upset alert.

9. (7) Carolina Hurricanes, 51-21-9

Sat atop Metropolitan Division for 129 days and woke up in time to avoid blowing it, but unimpressive 5-5-1 down stretch.

10. (6) Minnesota Wild, 46-25-11

Wild scoring leader Kirill Kaprizov returned after a month and scored 40th goal, but Joel Eriksson Ek — with career-best 61 points — is week-to-week because of lower-body injury.

11. (11) Los Angeles Kings, 47-25-10

Rematch of last year’s opening round against Edmonton doesn’t bode well, especially with prior scoring leader Kevin Fiala and forward Gabe Vilardi dealing with injuries and uncertain statuses.

12. (13) Tampa Bay Lightning, 46-30-6

Brayden Point became third Lightning player with 50-goal season as the three-time defending Eastern Conference champs start playoffs on the road.

13. (12) Seattle Kraken, 46-28-8

Haven’t defeated playoff team in regulation since topping Boston on Jan. 12. Good news is, beat Dallas and Colorado on road in OT last month and will face either in first round.

14. (14) Florida Panthers, 42-32-8

Playoff odds were below 50% three weeks ago, but they sneaked into final wild card, en route to likely being obliterated by Boston in first round.

15. (15) New York Islanders, 42-31-9

Made playoffs by winning regular-season finale and could have puncher’s chance against flat-looking Carolina if goalie Ilya Sorokin shows up.

16. (18) Winnipeg Jets 46-33-3

Helped sell tickets in Nashville and Calgary by keeping wild-card race artificially close. Scored three goals or fewer in 12 of past 16, so good luck facing Vegas.

17. (17) Calgary Flames, 38-27-17

Everyone assumed Flames were in a last-ditch push, though word is players feared making playoffs would mean coach Darryl Sutter’s return next season.

18. (16) Pittsburgh Penguins, 40-31-11

Missed playoffs for first time in 16 years, then cleaned out executive ranks, starting with president Brian Burke and GM Ron Hextall.

19. (20) Buffalo Sabres, 41-33-7

Another team that played its best hockey once all but eliminated will miss playoffs for 12th consecutive year while hyping its young talent.

20. (19) Nashville Predators, 42-31-8

It was safe enough for them to start winning again after trade deadline sell-off. Then it wasn’t, and they lost games that mattered.

21. (23) Vancouver Canucks, 38-37-7

Changes are no doubt coming under new coach Rick Tocchet despite winning four of final five games and playing generally better under him.

22. (21) Ottawa Senators, 39-35-8

Lost five of last seven to cap post-trade-deadline plummet as they await new ownership.

23. (22) St. Louis Blues, 37-38-7

Didn’t win three consecutive games after mid-February.

24. (25) Washington Capitals, 35-37-10

Going to be about Alex Ovechkin chasing Wayne Gretzky’s goal record for next while, as team missed playoffs for first time in eight years.

25. (24) Detroit Red Wings, 35-37-10

Blew a shot at “fake .500” by losing last five games and can’t spin a seventh consecutive playoff miss.

26. (26) Philadelphia Flyers, 31-38-13

Team appears trapped between old-school values and new-school realities that are probably a few seasons from being worked out.

27. (27) Arizona Coyotes, 28-40-14

Lost 11 of final 12 but got passed by Montreal for fifth-best lottery odds by not “tanking” as well as Ducks in head-to-head matchup this past week.

28. (27) Montreal Canadiens, 31-45-6

Lost seven of final eight to better draft-lottery odds.

29. (29) San Jose Sharks 22-40-16

Defenseman Erik Karlsson finished with 101 points but team played well enough to squander shot at best lottery odds.

30. (30) Columbus Blue Jackets, 25-47-9

Need to “tank” Friday to stay ahead of Chicago and San Jose for second-worst NHL record.

31. (32) Chicago Blackhawks, 26-49-7

Jonathan Toews scored in final game as a Blackhawk, prompting salute from fans even happier their team lost again.

32. (31) Anaheim Ducks, 23-47-12

Losing last 13, they “out-tanked” even the “tankiest” of tank commanders and completed impressive surge to basement.