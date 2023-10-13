It’s that time of year again, what all you Kraken and NHL fans have been waiting for. No, not the start of the season, though that’s pretty big. We’re talking about our weekly NHL power rankings. The place where we rank these teams based on how they’re actually looking as far as being units capable of contending — sometimes in contrast to their actual records.

In fact, for this initial ranking, records don’t really play into it much as most teams as of Friday morning had played just a lone game. So, consider this Week 1 ranking akin to a preseason list with token team records as of Thursday night’s completed play thrown in just to complete the formatted text.

1. Carolina Hurricanes, 1-0-0

Even with Andrei Svechnikov’s expected return from knee injury now delayed, still should be regular season’s Presidents Trophy front-runner.

2. Edmonton Oilers, 0-1-0

They’ve come even closer to first Stanley Cup since 1990, now must finish job while Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl duo still at peak.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs, 1-0-0

Still regular season studs with coach Sheldon Keefe now positioned as the sacrificial offering once they fail again in playoffs.

4. Vegas Golden Knights, 2-0-0

Defending champs will have everybody aiming at them this season.

5. New Jersey Devils, 1-0-0

A team of young stars had their playoff baptism, now poised to take step toward Cup contention.

6. Dallas Stars, 1-0-0

Maturing into a serious Cup contender if goalie Jake Oettinger’s playoff misadventures don’t carry over.

7. Boston Bruins, 1-0-0

Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci leaving takes them from historical to merely dangerous.

8. New York Rangers, 1-0-0

Gerard Gallant walked the plank for spring playoff failure, meaning talented roster needs to grow up and show up.

9. Colorado Avalanche, 1-0-0

A seasonlong Cup hangover should be remedied by now, though goaltending remains a concern with early injury to backup Pavel Francouz.

10. Calgary Flames, 1-0-0

Talented underachievers nearly made playoffs despite seasonlong dysfunction and won’t have coach Darryl Sutter to blame if they can’t get it done.

11. Los Angeles Kings, 0-1-0

Addition of Pierre-Luc Dubois up front should keep them in top-three Pacific Division contention all season.

12. Florida Panthers, 0-1-0

Presidents Trophy winners two seasons ago and Cup finalists last spring shouldn’t need to wait until final day to make playoffs this time.

13. Tampa Bay Lightning, 1-0-0

Loss of goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy for opening two months seriously hurts this aging core’s attempt at another Cup run.

14. Seattle Kraken, 0-2-0

Counting big on Andre Burakovsky’s return to offset loss of depth scoring, but team’s one goal in two games not great start.

15. Winnipeg Jets, 0-1-0

Forwards obtained from Kings in the Dubois trade could provide just enough offense to complement a fantastic defensive system and goalie.

16. Minnesota Wild, 1-0-0

Are they still a playoff team? Limited summer moves for a squad that stumbled around a good part of last season.

17. Pittsburgh Penguins, 0-1-0

Erik Karlsson’s arrival might be just enough to get this aging core back to the playoffs.

18. Vancouver Canucks, 1-0-0

New coach? Check! Top goalie healthy again? Check. Underachieving core with something to prove? Check. Don’t sleep on these guys.

19. Buffalo Sabres, 0-1-0

Big test for this team’s young guns, backstopped by a rookie goalie in Devon Levi.

20. Detroit Red Wings, 0-1-0

The “Yzerplan” added some names in J.T. Compher, Alex DeBrincat, Justin Holl and ex-Kraken fourth liner Daniel Sprong, but rebuilding strategy needs to start yielding results.

21. Nashville Predators, 1-1-0

Made a completely improbable late run at playoffs once already cooked, but we’ll see whether Preds can win when it matters.

22. Ottawa Senators, 0-1-0

Not sure what’s going on in this other nation’s capital, but with a new owner onboard, coach D.J. Smith and GM Pierre Doiron can’t afford for their ship to sink early yet again

23. St. Louis Blues, 0-0-1

Trying to rebuild and contend at the same time rarely works out.

24. New York Islanders, 0-0-0

Need to lean on more than just the goalie this season before contending window slams shut.

25. Washington Capitals, 0-0-0

Slamming window should have broken some fingers by now but hey, look! Ovechkin is trying to break Gretzky’s scoring record!

26. Arizona Coyotes, 0-0-0

Still playing in a college rink? Owner openly musing about a new arena in Reno, Nevada? This will end about as well as bodies in the desert.

27. Philadelphia Flyers, 1-0-0

Looming question is whether new front office led by former player/broadcaster-turned-team-president Keith Jones and GM Daniel Briere keep doing things the old Philly way.

28. Chicago Blackhawks, 1-1-0

OK, they “tanked” enough to land Connor Bedard at No. 1 overall. Now comes the fun part of digging out of that hole.

29. Columbus Blue Jackets, 0-1-0

Good things rarely result from firing your new coach before training camp even begins. Could this be the exception?

30. Montreal Canadiens, 0-0-1

Hughes’ front office still in honeymoon phase but won’t be for long if team’s youngsters don’t start generating more wins.

31. Anaheim Ducks, 0-0-0

Duck, duck, goose! Now stand and run in a circle to try catching the rest of the league.

32. San Jose Sharks, 0-1-0

Finally traded Karlsson to Pittsburgh. And made themselves a lot worse.