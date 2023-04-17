DENVER — History won’t be entirely against the Kraken when opening their best-of-seven debut playoff series Tuesday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

Reigning NHL champs have been eliminated in the first round the next spring eight times in the past 20 years and three times since 2016, the most recent being the St. Louis Blues in 2020. So a Kraken upset isn’t impossible, especially considering they won both games at Ball Arena this season and suffered their only loss to Colorado in overtime at home.

Still, the recent trend by Cup-winning teams has been slow-playing the regular season and peaking late — which the Avalanche did to near-perfection by losing only two regulation games their final five weeks and clinching the Central Division title the last possible day. And that means a Kraken team that’s gone three months without a regulation win over a playoff squad must consistently be at its finest if hoping to continue besting Colorado.

The keys to the Kraken shocking the NHL universe are obvious: Slow the Avalanche in the neutral zone and hope goalie Philipp Grubauer continues his standout play at his former home arena against the squad he left via free agency in 2021. Grubauer improved as the season progressed, a path that — with a few hiccups — largely mirrored his team’s performance.

“It started in training camp — we had a couple of new guys on board, and you can always tell right away,” Grubauer said. “The season started great for us compared to last year, and there was a feeling in that room that this group can do something special. We had to play 82 games in order to get here, and we did that and did it in a great way compared to last year. And now the work starts.”

Anybody who witnessed Colorado’s division-clinching goal against Nashville on Friday — Mikko Rantanen grabbing a loose puck and leading an end-to-end, 2-on-1 rush for a Nathan MacKinnon tally — had to be terrorized by the sheer speed involved. If the Avalanche gain a full head of steam upon entering the Kraken zone, Grubauer can be the second coming of Patrick Roy or Dominik Hasek and none of it would matter.

Advertising

Especially if defenders add to that offensive speed.

“Those guys on the back end skate extremely well,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “They’re involved in the play in a 200-foot sense, whether it’s off the breakout on the rush or in the offensive zone. They’re very active and very talented. It’s an extremely talented group.

“So, part of that [defending them] starts with our forecheck,” he added. “They’re a tough group to contain, but it starts there for sure, and then obviously there’s a lot more to it as you go 200 feet.”

But if the Kraken slow the Avalanche — something they’ve consistently done against playoff squads Boston, New Jersey, Toronto, Minnesota, Dallas, Winnipeg, the New York Islanders and Colorado this season — then Grubauer must support that by being the No. 1 guy he’s paid as and not the goalie allowing the lamp to light on every third shot.

The Avalanche expect Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar to return from a lower-body injury Tuesday, which adds to the difficulty in slowing them. Colorado’s offense begins with its defense, a speedy, offensively gifted lot in which six blue-liners averaged more than a point per 60 minutes at even strength.

For most of the season that corps has dealt with serious injuries.

Now, with Josh Manson also expected back, the Avalanche could have him, Makar, Bowen Byrum, Samuel Girard and Devon Toews in the lineup for the first time since early November.

Advertising

These are not last month’s Avalanche, who the Kraken defeated at Ball Arena in overtime. The Kraken are facing the real deal this time, though granted, they also beat Colorado here in regulation Oct. 21.

So let’s not completely undersell what the Kraken accomplished this season. The Avalanche will have their hands full containing an offense with a league-leading six 20-goal men spread across four lines.

“You look at our stats throughout the year, it’s been every line that’s been contributing with goals at certain key moments in games,” 20-goal scorer Oliver Bjorkstrand said. “Obviously, we’d like that to carry over into the playoffs, but at this point it doesn’t really matter much. It’s a new season, and with playoffs it’s a different level.”

Colorado will have some offensive defense to contain as well in Kraken MVP Vince Dunn. There’s Cup-winning experience from Dunn and Jaden Schwartz with St. Louis, Yanni Gourde with Tampa Bay and Justin Schultz with Pittsburgh, not to mention seasoned first-round-upset veterans Bjorkstrand and Alex Wennberg from their Columbus days.

And they’ll have Grubauer, a Cup winner with Washington as a backup who, despite struggles the past two seasons, now gets to show why he’s the highest-paid player in a Kraken uniform.

Grubauer has the playoff experience — some good, some not so great — that Colorado counterpart Alexandar Georgiev lacks. Georgiev played just a pair of playoff games for the New York Rangers last season, which is hardly the test champions are measured by and pales next to Grubauer’s 33 career postseason appearances.

Advertising

Looking for a Kraken edge? That’s one. Another is the Avalanche being without Gabriel Landeskog, their playoff leader the past two seasons. His absence more than trumps the Kraken being without Andre Burakovsky.

But know who else is missing Burakovsky? The Avalanche. He scored some of their biggest postseason goals a year ago.

Colorado missing both Landeskog and Burakovsky this spring? Overlook that at your peril.

The Kraken can’t possibly be favored by anybody who’s ever watched a hockey game, which largely explains oddsmakers overwhelmingly picking them as the most likely team eliminated by Round 2. But they also can’t be ruled out by anybody who understands the playoffs being a different beast.

Still, before anybody goes out on an upset limb, the Kraken must prove their road-warrior regular-season ways can continue by at least gaining a split of the first two games here. Then they must demonstrate they haven’t forgotten how to defeat a playoff team at home.

But make no mistake: This should not by any means be a series sweep. Land an early blow, and then, like underdog Rocky surprising Apollo Creed so many storybook boxing movies ago, the Kraken will have the staggered champs in an unexpected fight. And just like Creed, it will be on the Avalanche to settle themselves in time.

PREDICTION: Avalanche in six games.