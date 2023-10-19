The Calder Memorial Trophy, newly engraved with Seattle center Matty Beniers’ name, team and rookie season, was on a table outside the rink for fans to take pictures with during Thursday’s morning skate at Kraken Community Iceplex.

Attendees got the authentic experience because, according to Beniers, that’s about all he got to do with the trophy after winning it. He and his family took pictures with it, then it remained in league custody.

Players, coaches and staff traditionally get to spend a day with the Stanley Cup at the location of their choice during the summer after winning the title, under the watchful eye of the Keeper of the Cup since 1988, Phil Pritchard. The Calder, meanwhile, never went home with Beniers. The wood at the bottom of the trophy is scuffed, but that’s clearly not through misuse from recent winners.

“They keep that one, and they shipped the other one back to my house,” Beniers said.

He was talking about a smaller replica he immediately received, which is home in Massachusetts. He put it in his dad’s office.

The Calder Trophy is awarded “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League,” in a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the end of the regular season. The winner is announced at the NHL Awards after the playoffs.

At the beginning, they got to keep the hardware. According to the NHL, from 1936-37 until his death in 1943, “NHL president Frank Calder bought a trophy each year to be given permanently to the outstanding rookie. After Calder’s death, the NHL presented the Calder Memorial Trophy in his memory and the trophy is to be kept in perpetuity.”

It was first presented to Detroit Red Wings forward Carl Voss in 1933. Voss, who became a referee after his playing career, is in the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder.

Kraken recall Shore

Forward Devin Shore was the first player summoned from the American Hockey League this season and joined the Kraken in time for Thursday’s morning skate.

Coach Dave Hakstol wouldn’t say whether Shore would be in the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes, but mentioned he’d take part in warmups. No one was missing from morning skate, so there wasn’t an obvious need for an injury replacement.

On Monday, the Kraken announced winger Brandon Tanev was expected to miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury resulting from an illegal hit in Seattle’s road opener against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The lone forward they had in reserve, Tye Kartye, took Tanev’s spot on the fourth line. The only other player waiting in the wings is Jaycob Megna, a defenseman, and Hakstol said they’d likely recall someone at some point.

Shore didn’t register a point in his Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL) debut, a 3-2 loss Friday to the Bakersfield Condors. He agreed to a one-year, two-way contract ($775K average annual value) with the Kraken in August.

Shore, 29, had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 47 games for the Edmonton Oilers in 2022-23. He won 50.9% of his faceoffs. Shore also appeared in five regular-season games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, totaling five points (two goals, three assists).

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound center has 135 points (50 goals, 85 assists) in 422 regular-season NHL games with the Oilers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars.

“He’s been a good player in this league, so he’s pretty comfortable coming back up and fitting in with this group of guys,” Hakstol said. “He’s a smart player. He can play in the middle; he can play on either wing. It’s that flexibility that makes him a valuable guy in the room.”

Winger switch

After working with the second line in preparation for the Kraken’s home opener, Oliver Bjorkstrand started the game there with Jaden Schwartz and Alex Wennberg instead of with Yanni Gourde and Eeli Tolvanen, whom he had played with since February. Andre Burakovsky slid down to Gourde’s third line.

Hakstol on the Kraken’s well-established third line, Bjorkstrand-Gourde-Tolvanen:



“Half the time, they’re fighting like cats and dogs. Like they’re brothers. But it works for them.” — Kate Shefte (@KateShefte) October 9, 2023

Neither trio found its way onto the scoresheet, but it looks as if the chemistry experiment will continue against Carolina.

“I’m comfortable in both lines. Obviously Tolvy and Gordo, I like those guys. But I’ve moved up, I guess,” Bjorkstrand said, sharing a look and a laugh with a nearby Tolvanen.

“I’ve played lots with Wenny in Columbus. Playing with Schwartzy’s easy to adapt to. I’m comfortable.”