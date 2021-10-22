Some of the more striking amenities within Climate Pledge Arena will be the ones that fans can’t see.

Namely, if the Kraken executive in charge of fan experience has his way, arena-goers won’t see any lines. Or, at least for now, far fewer lines at arena concessions stands than fans normally experience at events.

“We’ve declared a war on lines,” said Todd Humphrey, Kraken senior vice president (digital, fan experience). “All the way through, we’ve taken a close look around with a keen eye as to, ‘How can we improve the overall fan experience?’ “

And one big way is to ensure fans spend more time watching events than standing around buying food, drinks and merchandise.

There will be four concessions spaces — two on the main level and two on the upper level — that use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. Fans entering Lil Woody’s, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant, Starbucks or the 14 Hands wine outlet equipped with the tech can just dip their credit card at the entrance, then grab whatever they need and walk out.

The technology will track what they grabbed and bill them accordingly.

A second option allows fans to quickly register at the arena for Amazon One palm scanning technology. Once complete, they can scan their palms at any store entrance that day or in subsequent visits without ever needing to pull their credit cards out.

“It’s going to be novel, and it’s going to be super popular,” said Humphrey, adding that Climate Pledge is the only arena using such technology at multiple locations. “Once you’re registered, you can use it at any of the (four) locations.”

The tech includes scanners on shelves that sense when an item is removed or put back. Unlike some hotel room minibars that wrongly charge guests that remove drinks and put them back, Humphrey said ceiling cameras within the store will determine when such instances occur.

“If you put it back down, they’re not going to charge you,” Humphrey said.

Greeters at the entrances will help customers through the process to prevent lines from forming due to unfamiliarity with the tech. There will also be front-end ID checks for people buying alcohol.

“Imagine there’s a TV timeout and you want to run up and grab a beer or a glass of wine,” Humphrey said. “You’re going to be able to do that now during a TV timeout and not miss any of the game.”

The team is also advising fans to download a Kraken + Climate Pledge Arena smartphone application to improve their overall experience. Among one of the benefits is reduced waiting time for buying merchandise.

Those planning to attend a game can pre-order merchandise on the app and have it ready at the arena. For some suites and higher-end club sections, the merchandise will be delivered straight to fans.

Otherwise, it will be left at a pickup stand near the seating section and no more than a four-minute round trip away. Fans will be alerted by the app when the merchandise is ready to be picked up.

The app, which the team spent three years planning, also will include a game-day features such as player profiles, real-time stats and in-game video highlights.

Not all arena amenities involve smartphones or Amazon tech. Walking around the arena itself, fans will be treated to a number of video boards that Humphrey said will “tell stories” pertaining to the venue’s history and other subjects. A local graffiti artist has painted murals throughout the building.

There is also a “living wall” of about 150 feet in length on the west side of the arena’s main level with plants and other vegetation growing out of it. The arena employed a full-time horticulturalist to maintain the wall and help, as Humphrey puts it, “tell the story of the climate pledge.’’

And the hope is that fans will have time to take these features in because they aren’t standing in line for other things. That includes getting to the arena and into it.

The team’s smartphone app has a feature that stores tickets and free game-day transit passes that can be utilized by scanning a QR code. It also includes a parking feature enabling fans to price, select and reserve where they’ll leave their vehicles in the general arena vicinity or downtown near the Monorail stop.

The team is also encouraging fans to download a Clear Health Pass app for vaccination verification upon entering the arena. Those without the app can go to a separate line for manual verification of vaccination cards or photos of them.

Humphrey wants fans to come away with positive feelings about what they saw and did at the arena, not how long it took to first get inside and then wait around to experience things.

“The average amount of time fans spend waiting around in lines at sporting events is about 55 minutes,” Humphrey said. “Our goal is to cut that by half.”