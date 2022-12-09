Not a whole lot of big movement this week as the elite and nonelite teams begin to distinguish themselves.

Here are our Week 9 NHL power rankings entering Friday’s games (previous ranking in parentheses):

1. (1) Boston Bruins, 21-3-1

Finally lost a home game — in shootout to former coach Bruce Cassidy and his Golden Knights — after winning franchise record 14 in row. Still overcame 3-0 deficit to force OT.

2. (2) New Jersey Devils, 21-4-1

Shut out Chicago at home to became only third NHL team to post 10 wins at home and on the road by its 26th game.

3. (4) Toronto Maple Leafs, 17-5-6

Points streak at 13 games (10-0-3) after consecutive shutouts, and individual points streak at a franchise-record 21 games for Mitch Marner.

4. (6) Winnipeg Jets 17-7-1

Connor Hellebuyck earned 400th career win this week and is No. 2 in NHL behind Bruins goalie Linus Ulmark in wins.

5. (8) Vegas Golden Knights, 19-8-1

First team to beat Bruins at TD Garden since playoffs last April.

6. (5) Dallas Stars, 15-7-5

Jason Robertson’s point streak ended at 18, and his league-leading goals total was overtaken by Connor McDavid in a 24-23 race.

7. (4) Seattle Kraken, 15-7-3

Lost a pair at home to Florida and Montreal by a combined 9-3 margin before tough four-city East Coast road trip.

8. (9) Tampa Bay Lightning, 16-9-1

Backup goaltender Brian Elliott is 6-0-0 since Oct. 22, helping the Lightning win nine of their past 12 games.

9. (12) Pittsburgh Penguins, 14-8-4

One regulation loss in 10 games, and Kris Letang back practicing after his stroke.

10. (11) Carolina Hurricanes, 14-6-6

Just one regulation loss in past 11 outings — though it’s a tricky stat because also lost five via OT or shootout.

11. (7) Colorado Avalanche, 13-10-1

In midst of first three-game losing streak of the season, though two came against the Bruins.

12. (10) New York Islanders, 16-11-0

Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey highlighting struggles by Islanders’ wingers with just 11 and 7 points respectively.

13. (14) Florida Panthers, 13-10-4

Now have NHL-leading seven games of five-plus goals, and six of their past seven victories have seen them tally at least five.

14. (15) Detroit Red Wings, 13-8-5

Filip Hronek became first Wings player to earn points in first 11 road games, besting the 10-game mark of Sergei Federov.

15. (16) Minnesota Wild, 13-10-2

Kirill Kaprizov has goals in seven consecutive games and points in 13, both franchise records.

16. (17) Edmonton Oilers, 15-12-0

Connor McDavid has 13 points in past five games — seven goals — to overcome team’s porous goaltending.

17. (13) Los Angeles Kings, 14-11-4

Got blown out by Toronto on the road to remain a point behind the Kraken, who had four games in hand.

18. (19) Calgary Flames, 13-10-3

For all the qualms about goaltending, they’ve allowed three goals or fewer in nine in a row.

19. (18) New York Rangers, 13-10-5

Gerard Gallant already on the hot seat? That was the Big Apple buzz before his struggling team won past two games.

20. (20) Montreal Canadiens, 13-11-2

Survived tough West Coast road trip at .500 and should have been better had they not blown huge lead in Vancouver.

21. (21) Nashville Predators, 12-10-2

A water-main break in home arena limited their games played and made it tough to build off three-game win streak that ended Thursday night.

22. (23) Washington Capitals, 12-12-4

Alex Ovechkin moved within 99 goals of catching Wayne Gretzky for the all-time NHL lead.

23. (26) Vancouver Canucks, 12-12-3

Keep an eye on these guys as they’ve won three in a row and six of eight.

24. (25) Buffalo Sabres, 12-13-1

Tage Thompson had a five-goal game and a six-point night against Columbus for a team that’s won three of past four.

25. (24) Ottawa Senators, 10-14-2

Lost defenseman Artem Zub for a month to broken jaw as they try to figure out how season went south. Hint: Injuries helped.

26. (22) St. Louis Blues, 12-15-0

Lost five of six, and goalie Jordan Binnington is 0-6 with a 5.11 goals-against average and .827 save percentage in past six outings. Yikes!

27. (27) Philadelphia Flyers, 8-11-5

They’ve lost 13 of 15 because they can’t score.

28. (28) San Jose Sharks 8-16-5

Four consecutive losses, but hey, at least defenseman Erik Karlsson has 35 points.

29. (30) Columbus Blue Jackets, 8-15-2

Allowed five or more goals nine times and four or more 16 times, meaning Johnny Gaudreau just needs to score 100 for it to even out.

30. (29) Arizona Coyotes, 7-13-4

Six consecutive losses and 10 in past 11. In fairness, they’ve played 14 consecutive road games.

31. (31) Chicago Blackhawks, 7-14-4

They’ve lost 16 of past 19. Hope Connor Bedard likes deep-dish pizza.

32. (32) Anaheim Ducks, 7-17-3

They actually won a game this week — in overtime, so still just one regulation victory in 27 tries.