Last week this space included thoughts about the NHL power rankings and feelings being attached and all of this. This week let’s go a step farther.

The rankings formula here is the combination of teams’ place in the standings and factoring in strength of schedule and general vibes.

In that spirit, this week we look at one hot take for each team:

1. Florida Panthers

The Panthers are talented enough to make a deep postseason run. We’ve seen that already as they survive a plethora of injuries. This is their season.

2. Minnesota Wild

By the end of the season, Ryan Hartman will have 30 goals.

3. Washington Capitals

After beating the Ducks in overtime, the Capitals will return to being cursed after regulation for the rest of the season.

Advertising

4. Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Campbell will slow down. At some point, especially in that division, that .942 save percentage won’t; stand.

5. Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers’ downfall will be their inability to come back from a deficit. They are 0-6-0 when trailing after one period.

6. New York Rangers

If Igor Shesterkin is out for an extended period, they would drop fast.

7. Tampa Bay Lightning

The hot take would be that the Lightning don’t need Nikita Kucherov to win, but it feels like we already know that after last season.

8. Carolina Hurricanes

This blip on the radar — going 1-4-1 which included losses to Seattle and Ottawa — is indicative of the Hurricanes not being as good as their start.

9. Calgary Flames

The theme of every week’s power rankings is my sincere belief the Flames are going to slow down at some point, and it’s because Jakob Markstrom isn’t going to keep this up in net.

Advertising

10. Anaheim Ducks

Maybe the rebuild is over? The Ducks are good like, right now? I don’t want to commit to that, but what if?

11. Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche are better with Nathan MacKinnon. That doesn’t sound like a hot take, but they did go 7-1-0 without him.

12. Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger should remain the starting goalie. Braden Holtby is there, but Oettinger has a .951 save percentage since being called up. He’s the real deal.

13. Pittsburgh Penguins

Danton Heinen has been fantastic this season and is on the verge of a breakout.

14. St Louis Blues

The Blues are in good position because of their strong start, but it won’t last. Inconsistencies will catch up to them, and they’ll trade Vladimir Tarasenko by the deadline.

15. Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel will return in prime form and lead the Knights to home-ice advantage in at least the first couple rounds of the playoffs.

Advertising

16. Boston Bruins

They need to keep Jeremy Swayman on the roster when Tuukka Rask comes back. I don’t know how. The Linus Ullmark deal is an albatross.

17. San Jose Sharks

The Sharks will trade Tomas Hertl and not get a good enough return for what he will bring a contending team.

18. Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings are not that bad. Mortiz Seider and Lucas Raymond are the leaders of a future revival.

19. Nashville Predators

Eeli Tolvanen is about to go on a tear. Just watch.

20. Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck and Kyle Connor will carry the Jets to a playoff spot. Everyone will think they’re pretty good, and they’ll lose early. Is that not hot enough?

21. New Jersey Devils

The Devils’ power play will break out now that Jack Hughes is back. They have other pieces, and it will finish in the top half of the league.

Sponsored

22. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets allow so many shots, and it will come back to bite them. Goaltending has been good, but the shots allowed will become too much.

23. Seattle Kraken

Philipp Grubauer will bounce back. He already is. The Penguins loss notwithstanding, he has been much better since the end of November.

24. Los Angeles Kings

The only take I have about the Kings is I truly don’t know what to make of them. They’re fine?

25. Chicago Blackhawks

Marc-Andre Fleury is turning it around, and that’ll make Chicago stay in the race for at least a little while.

26. New York Islanders

The Islanders will finish ahead of the Rangers. Their slide was mostly out of their control, and they’re better than their record.

27. Buffalo Sabres

They will not solve their goalie situation, and their 3-13-2 record since their strong start is indicative of who they are.

Advertising

28. Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks will have a temporary recovery with the new coaching staff, I guess.

29. Ottawa Senators

Matt Murray will end up the guy in Ottawa again.

30. Philadelphia Flyers

It feels like nothing will get better any time soon. Even the coaching change hasn’t gone their way.

31. Montreal Canadiens

Yikes. I mean they already cleaned house in the front office, but this is by far the NHL’s biggest disappointment.

32. Arizona Coyotes

They probably should pay their rent on time.