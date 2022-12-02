A bunch of streaking top-10 teams made it tough for front-runners to stumble even a bit. But the Kraken didn’t in their Week 8 climb.

Here are this week’s NHL power rankings entering Friday’s games (previous ranking in parentheses):

1. (1) Boston Bruins, 19-3-0

A record 13 consecutive home victories to start season, becoming the fifth NHL team to win at least 20 in a row at home, counting previous season’s playoffs.

2. (2) New Jersey Devils, 19-4-1

One regulation loss in past 18 games, and goalie Vitek Vanecek — former Kraken expansion draft pick — was one of NHL’s three stars for November.

3. (7) Seattle Kraken, 15-5-3

Went 10-1-1 in November, averaging 4.25 goals per game — including 5.33 during record six-game win streak — then won seventh in row to start December.

4. (9) Toronto Maple Leafs, 15-5-5

Ten in a row without a regulation loss, and Mitch Marner has franchise-record-tying 18-game point streak.

Advertising

5. (4) Dallas Stars, 14-6-4

Jason Robertson extended points streak to a franchise-record 17 games and overtook Connor McDavid for the NHL goals lead at 22.

6. (6) Winnipeg Jets 14-6-1

Blake Wheeler at 36 years, 90 days becomes oldest Jets player to notch hat trick, edging Ray Ferraro (36, 174), husband of Hall of Famer and former Kraken scout Cammi Granato.

7. (5) Colorado Avalanche, 13-7-1

Nathan McKinnon became third player in franchise history with five career five-point games.

8. (3) Vegas Golden Knights, 17-7-1

Vegas netminder Logan Thompson went 8-2-0 in taking November rookie honors, but team lost three of past four.

9. (8) Tampa Bay Lightning, 14-8-1

Steven Stamkos reached 1,000 points for team that’s lost just twice in past nine games — both to Bruins.

10. (10) New York Islanders, 15-9-0

Won four in a row behind goalie Ilya Sorokin before somehow losing to lowly Flyers.

Advertising

11. (11) Carolina Hurricanes, 13-6-5

Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas had 17 goals in November; rest of team had just 34.

12. (14) Pittsburgh Penguins, 12-8-4

Star defenseman Kris Letang out indefinitely after suffering second stroke since 2014.

13. (13) Los Angeles Kings, 13-9-4

Ongoing goaltending issues finally forced a move, as Cal Petersen waived to AHL after wild 9-8 overtime loss to Kraken.

14. (12) Florida Panthers, 11-9-4

Have yet to win three in a row but have dropped three in a row twice in past three weeks.

15. (15) Detroit Red Wings, 11-6-5

Getting hit by puck forced star forward Tyler Bertuzzi — held to four points in nine games — back on injured reserve a month after leaving it.

16. (20) Minnesota Wild, 11-9-2

Kirill Kaprizov has 10-game points streak for improving offense that’s scored four or more goals in five of past six games.

Advertising

17. (18) Edmonton Oilers, 13-11-0

Big goaltender acquisition Jack Campbell is just 7-6-0 with a .872 save percentage after yielding five more goals Thursday on 30 shots.

18. (17) New York Rangers, 11-9-4

Igor Shesterkin is no longer bailing out a disappointing conference finalist team that keeps turning the puck over in front of him.

19. (16) Calgary Flames, 10-10-3

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom after team outshot Montreal 46-19 but lost 2-1: “I just suck at hockey right now.”

20. (21) Montreal Canadiens, 12-10-1

Nick Suzuki (12 goals, 12 assists) is helping team vastly outperform its minus-17 goal differential.

21. (22) Nashville Predators, 11-9-2

Beating the Devils on its own is worthy of a one-spot jump in the rankings.

22. (19) St. Louis Blues, 11-12-0

Allowed 25 goals in losing four of past five games following big win streak.

Sponsored

23. (25) Washington Capitals, 10-11-4

Stanwood native T.J. Oshie’s return from injury has injected much-needed life into team’s two-way play.

24. (29) Ottawa Senators, 8-13-1

Three consecutive games — two of them wins — allowing fewer than four goals; first time that’s happened since Oct. 20-24.

25. (23) Buffalo Sabres, 10-13-1

Losing 11 of 14 is bad enough, but blowing two-goal lead in final six minutes of defeat to Lightning? Turn out the lights.

26. (26) Vancouver Canucks, 9-12-3

A five-letter word for Canucks goaltending and defense? S-I-E-V-E. Oh, and Thatcher Demko just got hurt.

27. (24) Philadelphia Flyers, 8-11-5

John Tortorella might as well lace on some skates and do the forechecking for team tied with Anaheim at NHL-worst 2.4 goals per game.

28. (27) San Jose Sharks 8-14-4

Moral victories are great, but real ones start to matter at some point.

Advertising

29. (28) Arizona Coyotes, 7-11-3

Lost seven of eight, but at least Tempe, Arizona, city council unanimously approved tax subsidized “private” new arena plan that goes to voters in May.

30. (30) Columbus Blue Jackets, 7-12-2

Having game in Nashville postponed due to water main break highlighted their week.

31. (31) Chicago Blackhawks, 6-12-4

Two points they stole from Kraken in October might wind up costing Dave Hakstol’s group the Presidents Trophy.

32. (32) Anaheim Ducks, 6-16-2

One regulation win in 24 games? Shades of all-time worst 1974-75 Washington Capitals here (though they won twice in first 19).