Here are our Week 7 NHL power rankings entering Friday’s games (previous ranking in parentheses):
1. (1) Boston Bruins, 17-3-0
Patrice Bergeron notched 1,000th point, but team’s bid for eight consecutive wins was denied by Florida on Wednesday.
2. (2) New Jersey Devils, 16-4-0
Tied franchise record with 13 consecutive victories before losing to Toronto.
3. (3) Vegas Golden Knights, 16-4-1
Gave up four goals in consecutive games, but split those contests with a comeback win over Vancouver before settling down to beat Ottawa.
4. (4) Dallas Stars, 12-5-3
Jason Robertson scored twice against Chicago on Wednesday to extend his points streak to a franchise-record 13 games.
5. (5) Colorado Avalanche, 11-5-1
Have won seven of past nine despite injuries and beat Dallas in Central Division showdown.
6. (7) Winnipeg Jets 11-6-1
Had gone 10 consecutive games allowing three goals or fewer before the Wild smoked them for six Wednesday.
7. (9) Seattle Kraken, 11-5-3
Kraken on pace for 98 points, a 48-point improvement over last season and second only to New Jersey’s 68-point improvement pace.
8. (8) Tampa Bay Lightning, 11-7-1
Had four-game win streak snapped by Boston in game exposing some of Tampa Bay’s defensive inconsistencies.
9. (12) Toronto Maple Leafs, 11-5-5
Six consecutive games allowing three goals or fewer, including 2-1 win by goalie Matt Murray that ended New Jersey’s epic streak.
10. (11) New York Islanders, 13-8-0
Ilya Sorokin ratcheted up battle for best goalie of the two New York teams with a 49-save shutout against Edmonton.
11. (6) Carolina Hurricanes, 10-6-4
Three consecutive overtime losses, then a fourth defeat to Arizona by shutout? Ouch!
12. (14) Florida Panthers, 10-8-2
Spencer Knight — who just took down the red-hot Bruins — looking like the team’s No. 1 goalie is good news for those looking to the future.
13. (10) Los Angeles Kings, 11-7-1
A tough road trip saw them drop three of four, one of those to the Kraken.
14. (18) Pittsburgh Penguins, 10-7-3
Evgeni Malkin celebrated 1,000th career game by scoring the night’s shootout deciding goal in a win over Calgary.
15. (21) Detroit Red Wings, 10-5-4
This is the sneakiest good record in the league, owed largely to goalie Ville Husso’s .922 save percentage and a much tighter defensive group.
16. (16) Calgary Flames, 9-7-3
Appear to be rebounding from seven-game skid with wins in four of six games and points in five.
17. (15) New York Rangers, 10-7-4
A pair of wins got them back on track. But then they ended road trip suffering first regulation loss to the Ducks by any team.
18. (13) Edmonton Oilers, 10-10-0
Great top-six forwards, irrelevant bottom two lines, soft defense and suspect goaltending. Guess it wasn’t all about the coach last season.
19. (17) St. Louis Blues, 10-9-0
Set obscure NHL record by winning seven consecutive games after losing eight in a row.
20. (19) Minnesota Wild, 9-8-2
Don’t look now, but they’ve allowed three goals or fewer in seven of their past eight. Now they just need to score.
21. (24) Montreal Canadiens, 10-9-1
Tanks-a-million! Soft schedule helped garner two more comeback wins this week, moving them ever further from Connor Bedard lottery sweepstakes.
22. (22) Nashville Predators, 9-9-2
A misleading .500 record given their minus-12 goal differential.
23. (25) Buffalo Sabres, 9-11-0
Served as streak stoppers in halting Blues at seven consecutive wins.
24. (20) Philadelphia Flyers, 7-8-5
Eight consecutive losses for a team struggling to score.
25. (26) Washington Capitals, 8-10-3
Alex Ovechkin just 10 goals shy of joining Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe in 800-club.
26. (31) Vancouver Canucks, 7-10-3
Captured three of four, but lone loss to Vegas (a sloppy, defensive affair) was enough for coach Bruce Boudreau to call his team out.
27. (29) San Jose Sharks 7-12-3
Tightened up defensively until Kraken put a franchise record eight behind them.
28. (27) Arizona Coyotes, 7-9-2
Had lost four in a row before somehow blanking the Hurricanes.
29. (23) Ottawa Senators, 6-12-1
Yep, they’re still terrible — scoring just a goal in each of three consecutive losses.
30. (30) Columbus Blue Jackets, 7-11-1
Allowing league-worst 4.26 goals per game, with Elvis Merzlikins yielding 13 more than “expected” given shot quality.
31. (28) Chicago Blackhawks, 6-10-3
Five consecutive losses have them tanking, as many suspected they would.
32. (32) Anaheim Ducks, 6-13-1
Hey, they finally won a regulation game! All it took was 41 saves from goalie John Gibson.
