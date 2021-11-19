This could also be called the “all good things must end” edition of the NHL power rankings, because the Sabres, Red Wings, Canucks and Kraken are all feeling that now.

It has been a week of low lows for the NHL’s most disappointing teams on the ice. The Canucks are a nightmare. The Canadiens aren’t improving. Ottawa didn’t even get to play. It’s sad girl autumn on your music playlists, and in your hockey watching.

On to this week’s rankings.

1. Carolina Hurricanes

This team is outright scary but fun. It doesn’t lose games. Things will even out, because they always do, but man they look like an absolute unit.

2. Edmonton Oilers

Actually, Connor McDavid is ranked No. 2 above 30 other NHL teams by himself.

3. Florida Panthers

Now that the Panthers will be without Aleksander Barkov for some time, it’ll be interesting to see if they can sustain this. Maybe they can. Spencer Knight made 45 saves the other night, maybe he’ll become their rock.

4. Washington Capitals

Evgeny Kuznetsov looks like he did three seasons ago. That’s bad for everyone else.

5. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs entered Friday night having missed the net 252 times, which was 32 times more than the next team. It really feels to capture the entire Leafs vibe.

6. Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos has nine goals in 15 games, the Lightning are good, and the sky is blue.

7. Boston Bruins

The Tuukka Rask alert is on, but it would be fun to invent another goalie controversy involving him just for the nostalgia.

8. Minnesota Wild

The Wild have played in four back-to-back sets and are 6-2 in those games, including 2-2 in the second half, which is pretty outstanding.

9. Calgary Flames

I still refuse to buy in here, I just won’t do it. I am in the Andrew Mangiapane doubter club, and I accept that.

10. Colorado Avalanche

One thing that struck me watching Avalanche practice last week is how much fun they seemed to be having. It was refreshing. They had won three in a row, so the mood was good.

11. Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor has broken through, and maybe now the Jets will, too.

12. New York Rangers

This feels like the opposite of the Rangers last season. It might be safe to give permission to feel good about them?

13. St. Louis Blues

I keep waiting for the Blues to slow down but their power play is really good, the offense is clicking, and Jordan Binnington isn’t even ruining it.

14. Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers are gaslighting me into thinking they are good, but I am trying to resist. Fool me once, etc. (I predicted them to win the East last season and will never be fooled again.)

15. Vegas Golden Knights

Things correct themselves, or something, so the Golden Knights are going to be fine. Shea Theodore being out is going to be rough, but they also have shown they can play without like, half their roster.

16. Anaheim Ducks

Max Comtois will be out for six weeks, and that’s a huge bummer. I have no idea if the Ducks are good, but they’re fun as heck.

17. Pittsburgh Penguins

Once Sidney Crosby is back in form I don’t think the Penguins are going to be down here long.

18. Los Angeles Kings

Having the Kings here might be generous, but they’ve also been kind of enjoyable. All for the Tobias Bjornfoot and Arthur Kaliyev era.

19. New Jersey Devils

Here’s a fun one: The Devils lead the league in take-aways. That’s not what I would have guessed, but that’s pretty cool for them.

20. New York Islanders

On Friday night the Islanders finally played a home game, evidence that their new arena is indeed real.

21. San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have the best penalty kill in the league, so at least it’s an answer as to why the Sharks are not the worst team this season.

22. Nashville Predators

This is the one team in the league I just think about the absolute least.

23. Dallas Stars

The Riley Tufte thing this week was really a bummer. Like there just was no need to not play him after he bought tickets for his whole family. I don’t know. Just really felt bad.

24. Columbus Blue Jackets

Eh. They’re not going to be a contender or anything. They barely beat the Coyotes. Just eh.

25. Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres were 2-6-2 in their past 10 games entering Friday. All good things must end.

26. Seattle Kraken

Not that things could get much worse lately, but the Kraken having to face Carolina, Washington, Tampa Bay and Florida in four games in a row is definitely going to make things worse.

27. Detroit Red Wings

Reality is setting in. The Red Wings are gonna be bad, the sun will come up, all of that.

28. Ottawa Senators

What a brutal time for them with COVID-19 and missing games. Just a real rough go of it.

29. Chicago Blackhawks

Maybe Derek King is the answer there, I don’t know.

30. Montreal Canadiens

Entering Friday the Canadiens had lost 13 games, and only two of those were one-goal decisions, but maybe the fact they’ve had only two close games like that is a bad sign itself.

31. Vancouver Canucks

The big takeaway for the Kraken here should be at least they are not the Canucks right now.

32. Arizona Coyotes

Still thinking about how they beat the Kraken, and that should feel bad for just about everyone.