Here are our Week 6 NHL power rankings entering Friday’s games (previous ranking in parentheses)

1. (2) Boston Bruins, 15-2-0

Five in a row gets them back on top. Bruins fifth team in history to start at least 10-0-0 at home, with coach Jim Montgomery notching 15th win with new team in 17th game — matching John Paddock’s record with 2007-08 Ottawa Senators.

2. (5) New Jersey Devils, 11-3-0

They’re two wins from matching the franchise record 13 straight set in 2001 and have captured seven in a row on road. Tied with Vegas for second best goal differential at +22.

3. (1) Vegas Golden Knights, 14-4-0

A losing week knocks them from top spot as two streaking teams surge ahead. Phil Kessel on Thursday became first player in NHL history to play in 1,000 consecutive games.

4. (4) Dallas Stars, 10-5-2

Backup goalie Scott Wedgewood carted off ice with upper body injury in Thursday win over Florida. Jake Oettinger should see heavier immediate workload, which could test stellar 2.23 goals against average and .927 save percentage.

5. (6) Colorado Avalanche, 9-5-1

Have won five of six and beat Hurricanes twice, including Thursday when outshot 48-15 and rescued by goalie Pavel Francouz. Schedule finally normalizing so poised for extended run.

6. (3) Carolina Hurricanes, 10-5-2

Colorado beat them twice, again raising questions about how elite they are as opposed to very good. Martin Necas coming back down to earth with just two points in five games.

7. (7) Winnipeg Jets 10-4-1

Should have lost to Kraken, then beat Anaheim late with Kyle Connor notching all three Winnipeg goals. Six of last eight Jets games decided by a goal — so, we’ll leave them where they were.

8. (9) Tampa Bay Lightning, 10-6-1

Remember these guys? Three straight wins — including over Dallas and Calgary — remind us they’ve been to last three Stanley Cup Finals. Nikita Kucherov finding net again after slow start and leads team with nine goals, 16 assists in just 17 games.

9. (8) Seattle Kraken, 9-5-3

Gave up only five goals in three games yet somehow lost twice. Thursday’s win huge given overtime and home struggles but need more production from top-six forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers.

10. (13) Los Angeles Kings, 11-7-1

Have taken five of six, but face tough end of road trip in Vancouver and Seattle. Have allowed one even-strength goal or fewer in four of their past five contests.

11. (12) New York Islanders, 11-7-0

Took two of three in week facing cream puffs Columbus, Ottawa and then losing to Nashville. Loss to Predators ended stretch if eight games allowing three goals or fewer.

12. (14) Toronto Maple Leafs, 9-5-4

Goaltender Matt Murray has .929 save percentage in two games since injury return. Were on 5-1-1 stretch before overtime loss to Devils on Thursday, overcoming injuries and a lack of 5-on-5 production from Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

13. (11) Edmonton Oilers, 9-8-0

Split a pair of games, with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl having their points streaks snapped at 10 and 11 games respectively in a loss to the Kings on Wednesday. Oilers need the duo to score with Evander Kane out, or problems ensue.

14. (10) Florida Panthers, 9-7-1

Run hot and cold but two more losses to contenders Edmonton and Dallas drops them a bit. Averaging more shots than any team, but terrible power play hurts shooting percentage and ability to overcome mediocre defensive play.

15. (15) New York Rangers, 8-6-4

Goalie Igor Shesterkin and a top-10 power play keeping them in games despite defensive lapses and struggles scoring at even strength. Overtime loss to Kraken began tough West Coast swing.

16. (16) Calgary Flames, 7-7-2

Snapped a seven-game skid with one-goal wins over Jets and Kings before losing to Lightning. Allowed nine goals in splitting last two games, showing goalie issues still linger.

17. (27) St. Louis Blues, 8-8-0

Tough to win five in a row right after losing eight straight, but, hey, the Blues doing it with captain Ryan O’Reilly notching three goals and three assists during streak. Only Philadelphia in 2017-18 and San Jose in 2005-06 did better, each winning six straight after losing 10 in a row.

18. (22) Pittsburgh Penguins, 7-7-3

A four-game week’s split didn’t ease concerns about struggling stars Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust. Rust is pointless in nine games while Crosby had just three assists his last 10 contests before a four-point effort Thursday in Minnesota.

19. (18) Minnesota Wild, 7-8-2

Beating Kraken 1-0 was highlight of week in which they lost to Sharks, Predators and Penguins. Have scored just eight goals in last four games, 12 in their last seven and held dreaded “players only” meeting after Thursday’s latest defeat.

20. (17) Philadelphia Flyers, 7-7-3

Regression catching up fast in five straight losses, with Flyers scoring two goals or fewer in four. Former Everett Silvertips goalie Carter Hart had carried them until allowing 11 goals his last three outings.

21. (19) Detroit Red Wings, 8-5-4

Calder Trophy winning defender Morris Seider finally scored Thursday night. It’s been tough at 5-on-5 for Wings team with negative goal differential and NHL’s third worst Corsi percentage, earning just 43.5% of scoring opportunities at even strength.

22. (28) Nashville Predators, 8-8-1

Was about to write them off until they reeled off victories against both New York squads and the Wild. Better defensive play helped as did goalie Juuse Saros stopping 66 of 68 shots in a pair of 2-1 wins.

23. (24) Ottawa Senators, 6-9-1

Coach D.J. Smith got the dreaded vote of confidence from GM in a week his Sens beat two teams struggling as bad as they are. Allowing too many goals though top-4 defensemen Thomas Chabot and Artem Zub could soon return from injury.

24. (21) Montreal Canadiens, 8-8-1

Lovable losers showed true colors in surrendering 11 combined goals in losses to New Jersey and Columbus. Still have time to get back in Connor Bedard sweepstakes despite a shocking .500 record under coach Martin St. Louis.

25. (20) Buffalo Sabres, 7-10-0

Seven straight losses in getting outscored 33-17 has erased good vibes from strong start. Inexperienced forwards such as Casey Mittlestadt, Peyton Krebs, struggling at even strength and testing patience of fan base sick of rebuilding.

26. (25) Washington Capitals, 7-9-3

Really feeling the injury losses of Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, Connor Brown and Carl Hagelin. Halted an 0-for-21 power play skid Thursday night, but not scoring enough to overcome recent subpar Darcy Kuemper goaltending performances.

27. (23) Arizona Coyotes, 6-9-1

Back to normal with three straight losses in which they scored just four times total. All on the road, too, which had been their strength. Now, they’ll be playing like a college team in a college rink again.

28. (26) Chicago Blackhawks, 6-7-3

Patrick Kane off to worst start of career with just two goals. Team has just nine goals in their last seven games, meaning the “tank” for Connor Bedard might be back on again.

29. 32) San Jose Sharks 6-10-3

Signs of life now that underlying numbers are translating into goals. Took down Dallas, Vegas and Minnesota by scoring 13 combined goals, getting them from bottom two forward lines and not just unworldly 28-point defenseman Erik Karlsson.

30. (30) Columbus Blue Jackets, 6-9-1

Pulled off consecutive wins over struggling Montreal and Philadelphia, but all talk is about the abuse goalie Elvis Merzlikins has taken from fans. Seriously, fan abuse is never good but usually only gets this bad in NHL markets that have at least won something prior.

31. (29) Vancouver Canucks, 5-9-3

Still allowing goals by the bucketload, spoiling benefits of a top-notch power play. You have to wonder whether this core is suited for the pressures of a Canadian market because they wilt at every sign of trouble.

32. (31) Anaheim Ducks, 5-11-1

Poor John Klingberg off to really slow start while free agent D-man the Kraken signed instead of him, Justin Schultz, just scored two goals — including an overtime winner. Blueliners giving up 39 shots per game on a team with NHL-worst minus-26 goal differential.