It’s getting to the point in the season where we can have a few opinions, as a treat. Many teams that have been blah will come around, and some overachievers will fall. We also know a bit more about what is in front of us.

For example, Buffalo is bad now. We’ve moved to that part in the season. Also, Montreal? Yeah, also bad now. San Jose? Look, I don’t know, I simply don’t believe in them.

Feel free to tweet freezing cold takes when the Flames are in like the Cup semifinals or something.

1. Carolina Hurricanes

Everything about them is absolutely terrifying. Freddie Andersen supremacy.

2. Edmonton Oilers

When looking for reasons to doubt the Oilers, I have run out of anything other than they are the Oilers. But they look so scary.

3. Minnesota Wild

They have a few shaky things, but it feels like they will even out. They look like they did last season, which is good.

4. Florida Panthers

Some analytics indicate they could start dropping, but they haven’t yet. Their schedule gets tougher, though. We’ll see.

5. Tampa Bay Lightning

In an extreme “I don’t care that you broke your elbow” Vine voice, I don’t care that Nikita Kucherov is out. They scare me.

6. Boston Bruins

They might rank higher if they played games more than once every month.

7. Washington Capitals

If they learn how to win in overtime, watch out.

8. Calgary Flames

Do I believe in the Calgary Flames? No, no I do not. You can’t convince me. Let me see them do anything beyond being a middle-of-the-pack team in April, and we’ll see.

9. Colorado Avalanche

League rules say the Avalanche can’t be completely healthy, or it would be unfair.

10. Toronto Maple Leafs

Listen, this is a reputation ranking. They won a few games and liked all right doing it and weren’t as bad as the hapless group to start the season. Realistically they’re a top 10 team, in the biggest “I guess” meme way possible.

11. New York Rangers

This is dedicated to Igor Shesterkin and Igor Shesterkin only.

12. Winnipeg Jets

The 12th spot in these rankings is where I have been hiding teams that I don’t have anything bad to say about but also think they’re nothing more than average.

13. St. Louis Blues

They are here because I don’t want Jordan Binnington to fight me.

14. Pittsburgh Penguins

How come it seems like the Penguins never have a full lineup, then the playoffs come and they are legit terrifying?

15. New York Islanders

The other day I noticed the National Lacrosse League had a trademark for the New York Saints as of June of this year and 100 percent it’s because Bruce Cassidy called the Islanders the New York Saints.

16. Vegas Golden Knights

They have Jack Eichel now and must eat ramen every day to afford the roster.

17. Philadelphia Flyers

Look at their expected goals and tell me this team won’t fall off a cliff in like two months.

18. Seattle Kraken

I said to someone this week: I’ve seen better teams play a lot worse, and that’s the best way I can describe them. Truly this is the team that will make the playoffs on the power of vibes.

19. San Jose Sharks

This is like the AFC Richmond of the league — their roster is blah, and they keep winning and they’re gonna have their hearts broken.

20. New Jersey Devils

I would give a lot to watch the Devils play a fun game.

21. Dallas Stars

They don’t try to win games. They try to OT everyone to death so by the end of the season everyone is so tired they won’t notice the Stars added six more goalies.

22. Columbus Blue Jackets

Cole Sillinger, eh? Good for him.

23. Nashville Predators

Every week I forget about one team while writing these and have to remember who, and this week it was the Predators. But hey, Pekka Rinne’s getting his number retired. That’s neat.

24. Los Angeles Kings

Much like the Flames, I bet by the end of the season they are just kind of there.

25. Vancouver Canucks

The meme of Quinn Hughes just being exhausted on the bench is the perfect way to sum up the Canucks.

26. Detroit Red Wings

What if Tyler Bertuzzi could play in Canada? Too bad the Red Wings were like, yeah having an unvaxxed player is totally fine.

27. Montreal Canadiens

Decided they might just be bad.

28. Anaheim Ducks

They are fun to watch, and that is good enough for now.

29. Buffalo Sabres

Watching them play in Seattle ended any hope I had for them not being awful.

30. Ottawa Senators

Captain Brady Tkachuk is neat.

31. Arizona Coyotes

I follow a lot of hockey, and every time I see their lines I believe I am being gaslighted because I do not know these guys.

32. Chicago Blackhawks

Ew.