Here are our Week 3 NHL power rankings entering Friday’s games (previous ranking in parentheses):

1. (2) Calgary Flames, 5-1-0

You must beat the best to be the best, and they’ve faced NHL’s toughest schedule. Took out hot Carolina and Pittsburgh squads, and Nazem Kadri has six-game points streak.

2. (6) Boston Bruins, 7-1-0

Best start since their 1969-70 Stanley Cup team — which was one of best ever. Have won four in a row while allowing just six goals in those games.

3. (1) Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1-1

Defeated by Flames to go 0 for Alberta, then defeated winless Canucks. Andrei Svechnikov already has seven goals.

4. (10) Vegas Golden Knights, 6-2-0

New system implemented by coach Bruce Cassidy is limiting shots against goalies Logan Thompson and Adin Hill to mostly the perimeter.

5. (5) Colorado Avalanche, 4-2-1

Impressive wins over Vegas and Rangers after losing to Kraken at home. Alexandar Georgiev’s 44 saves Tuesday against Rangers more of what team needs.

Advertising

6. (3) Florida Panthers, 4-3-1

Can’t lose to Blackhawks, Flyers and remain in top five. Power play slowed big time, falling to just 3 for 37 and zero for any opponent but Philly.

7. (13) Edmonton Oilers, 5-3-0

Wins over Penguins, Blues, Blackhawks have them back where we thought they’d be. Have scored five or more in half their games.

8. (7) Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-2-1

Defense was a turnstile on road against two Alberta teams that have made their life difficult of late. Did beat Columbus to start trip.

9. (12) Dallas Stars, 5-2-1

Offense slowed in losses to Boston and Ottawa before Jake Oettinger bailed out scorers with 2-0 shutout of Capitals. He’s 5-1 with 1.17 goals-against average and .960 save percentage.

10. (8) Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3-1

Defenseman Jake Muzzin’s neck ailment is long term and hurting more than just him. Goalie Matt Murray also out a while, and team D was suspect to start with.

11. (11) Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-4-0

Allowing 33 shots per game to sit fifth-worst in league, and 3.3 goals allowed is 11th-worst. But still hanging around .500.

Advertising

12. (4) New York Rangers, 3-3-2

Hammered by Columbus? Four-game skid? Out of top 10 they go. Shootout loss to Colorado in “Game of the Year” seems less impressive after Islanders shut them out.

13. (14) Minnesota Wild, 3-3-1

Wild GM Bill Guerin said: “I think it’s simple here. We’re just not a pretty team.” So they’ve started winning ugly by playing defense just in time for Kraken visit next week.

14. (9) St. Louis Blues, 3-3-0

Allowed only five goals in first three games — three by the Kraken — before getting outscored 13-3 in three consecutive losses.

15. (16) Buffalo Sabres, 4-3-0

Won three in a row on road before goalie Eric Comrie “Sprong” — er, sprung — leak against Daniel Sprong and Kraken fourth line. Flew cross country and lost at home to lowly Montreal.

16. (19) Winnipeg Jets 4-3-0

Connor Hellebuyck shut out previously unbeaten St. Louis, then upended Kings to finish week better than it began.

17. (15) New York Islanders, 3-4-0

Hall of Famer Denis Potvin launched “Potvin Socks” footwear. Three consecutive losses had fans thinking of wearing those socks over their heads before Isles beat Rangers.

Advertising

18. (22) Ottawa Senators, 4-3-0

Four consecutive victories — two over Boston and Dallas — before losing to Minnesota. But No. 2 center Josh Norris likely done for season because of shoulder injury. Ugh!

19. (20) Philadelphia Flyers, 5-2-0

John Tortorella benched Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny in shutout loss to Sharks (!). Team responded by beating Florida.

20. (25) New Jersey Devils, 4-3-0

Should have five consecutive victories but let Capitals off hook with bad goaltending. Jesper Bratt has 12 points, as team finally converting chances into goals.

21. (17) Los Angeles Kings, 4-5-0

Beat Tampa Bay for first time in 11 games but have dropped three of past four — allowing 16 goals in those defeats.

22. (24) Seattle Kraken, 3-4-2

Took down Colorado and Buffalo but keep losing to bad teams. Turnovers and suspect goaltending is preventing them from joining division leaders.

23. (21) Washington Capitals, 4-4-0

Four victories in five games? One was late comeback, the other a fluke as badly outplayed by New Jersey. A lot of smoke and mirrors before losing Thursday to Dallas.

Sponsored

24. (18) Detroit Red Wings, 3-2-2

Lucas Raymond and Morris Seider having sophomore slumps while team has lost four of past five — beating only Anaheim.

25. (23) Montreal Canadiens, 4-4-0

Rookie D-man Arber Xhekaj scored first goal and destroyed Zack Kassian in first fight.

26. (29) Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3-0

Kraken made monsters out of these pretenders. Seriously, just decline penalty when Blackhawks get called as four short-handed goals already isn’t worth messing with.

27. (26) Nashville Predators, 3-4-1

Took three weeks but finally beat a team other than San Jose Sharks. And on North American soil! Otherwise, nothing special going on.

28. (27) Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-5-0

Johnny Gaudreau scored team-leading fifth goal in ugly loss to Arizona. At least he can bring family in on shorter flights from Philly to see Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

29. (31) Arizona Coyotes, 2-4-0

Some 5,000 howling fans were expected to pack new Mullett Arena to salute them at Friday’s home opener. Another 1,000 could fit in that airplane-hangar-looking makeshift visitors dressing room.

Advertising

30. (32) San Jose Sharks 3-7-0

Kraken might be 100-point squad if they capitalize on how bad Pacific Division’s bottom trio of teams look. San Jose actually won two of three by scoring more than twice in games.

31. (28) Vancouver Canucks, 1-6-2

Kraken poured water on this dumpster fire Thursday, though it couldn’t spare J.T. Miller from getting hurt by last-second shot block. Won’t be winning any Stanley Cups but remain Kings of Cascadia for now.

32. (30) Anaheim Ducks, 1-5-1

Outscored 28-11 since overtime win over Kraken on opening night. NHL’s worst goal differential at minus-16. If Kraken miss playoffs by a point, they’ll see Emilio Estevez’s face in nightmares.