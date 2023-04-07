The final wild-card races in both conferences will go down to the wire, as will the quest for Western Conference supremacy and division titles as Kraken wait to see who their first-round playoff opponent will be. Here are our Week 25 NHL power rankings with a week to go.

1. (1) Boston Bruins, 61-12-5

Had won 11 of 12 to close within one win and five points of tying single season record for both with four contests to play.

2. (2) New Jersey Devils, 50-21-8

Second 50-win season in franchise history secured Thursday with four points from Jack Hughes and 40th goal of season by Timo Meier.

3. (3) Vegas Golden Knights, 49-22-8

Just two regulation losses in last 15 games and a huge win over the Kings on Thursday night had them three points up on Edmonton in race for Western Conference top seed.

4. (4) Edmonton Oilers, 47-23-9

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins became fourth Oilers player to reach 100 points — the first time that’s happened since 1995-96 — as team with no regulation losses in 12 straight games (11-0-1) closed in on Vegas for conference perch.

5. (6) Colorado Avalanche, 47-24-6

Mikko Rantanen became fifth 50-goal scorer in Avalanche-Nordiques franchise history as Colorado team with only two losses in last 14 games moved into points percentage lead over Dallas atop Central Division.

6. (5) Minnesota Wild, 44-24-10

Three straight losses in which they scored just five combined goals saw them cede Central Division lead and potentially home ice advantage in opening round.

7. (9) Carolina Hurricanes, 50-19-9

Rod Brind’Amour notched second 50-win campaign in first five coaching seasons, second most behind the three achieved by Fred Shero and Mike Babcock.

8. (7) Toronto Maple Leafs, 46-21-11

It’s been win one, lose one for a while, but Leafs clinched home ice advantage in opening round against Tampa Bay by virtue of overtime defeat to Boston on Thursday.

9. (11) Dallas Stars, 43-21-14

Joe Pavelski became fifth player age 38 and over with a goal scoring streak of five games as Stars kept points pace with Avalanche atop Central Division but had played one more game with four to go.

10. (10) New York Rangers, 46-21-12

Adam Fox became the fourth active defenseman to record consecutive 70-point seasons, but team’s loss to Blues all-but-cedes home ice advantage in opening round.

11. (8) Los Angeles Kings, 45-24-10

Consecutive losses to Vegas and Edmonton have all-but-ended their hopes for Pacific Division title and possibly home advantage in opening round.

12. (13) Seattle Kraken, 44-26-8

Four players with at least 20 goals and two more at 19 as Kraken qualified for playoffs and will give Seattle run at Stanley Cup for first time since losing final to Ottawa 103 years ago.

13. (12) Tampa Bay Lightning, 45-28-6

All over the map as first-round date with Maple Leafs approaches, getting blown out by combined 12-4 score in consecutive losses to both New York teams.

14. (16) Florida Panthers, 41-31-7

Goalie Alex Lyon made 56 saves, falling one shy of franchise road record as Panthers won fifth straight game to claim share of top wild card spot in Eastern Conference with Islanders.

15. (14) New York Islanders, 40-30-9

Brock Nelson notched 238th career goal to tie Bob Bourne for ninth on franchise’s all-time list as Islanders routed Tampa Bay to stay ion tie for top wild-card spot.

16. (15) Pittsburgh Penguins, 39-30-10

Pens beat former longtime goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in critical game Thursday night to stay within one point of final wild-card spot in bid for 17th straight playoff appearance.

17. (17) Calgary Flames, 34-26-15

Won critical midweek matchup against Jets to move into points tie for final wild-card spot in West, but critical loss to Chicago the night prior leaves Winnipeg with key game in-hand.

18. (18) Winnipeg Jets, 43-32-3

Snapped slump of nine games with three goals or fewer scored by notching consecutive six-goal tallies in victories to stay ahead of Calgary in points percentage race for final Western Conference playoff spot.

19. (19) Nashville Predators, 40-30-8

Juuse Saros notched 20th career shutout to cap consecutive wins over Carolina and Vegas that keeps playoff hopes alive in West, moving a point behind Winnipeg and Calgary with a game in-hand on Flames — though Jets own tiebreaker.

20. (22) Buffalo Sabres, 38-32-7

Tage Thompson scored his 45th goal of the season Thursday as Sabres clung to statistical life in East playoff chase, though they are bound to be eliminated any minute now.

21. (20) Ottawa Senators, 37-35-7

Playoff hopes ended as expected in ugly, fight-filled Thursday loss to Florida that saw Sens score just twice on 58 shots while Ottawa goalies Mads Sogaard and Leevi Merilainen couldn’t stop the puck.

22. (23) St. Louis Blues, 37-35-7

Blues have a 34-10-3 record when scoring at least three goals. Meaning, there have been far too many nights when they score two or fewer.

23. (21) Vancouver Canucks, 35-36-7

Rallied for win over lowly Chicago after coach Rick Tocchet claimed he needed to “babysit” his players on off-days following embarrassing home loss to Kraken.

24. (25) Detroit Red Wings, 35-33-10

Red Wings say they are proud to have statistically lasted until Thursday before being eliminated from playoffs a seventh straight season, though most analysts and their own front office wrote them off weeks ago before the trade deadline.

25. (24) Washington Capitals, 34-35-9

Nine goals total during five-game losing streak and Alex Ovechkin had just one of them to extend season total to 42 and close within 72 of Wayne Gretzky career mark.

26. (26) Philadelphia Flyers, 29-36-13

Carter Hart managed to return from a lower body injury after missing five games, but was quickly down 4-0 by the midway point as his team plays out the string.

27. (28) Montreal Canadiens, 31-42-6

Canadiens forward Denis Gurianov became latest player to opt out of wearing a Pride Night jersey, saying he was doing so for “family reasons” related to Russian anti-gay laws.

28. (27) Arizona Coyotes, 27-39-13

Nine consecutive losses for a team whose only real fight remaining involves hits from behind and dropping gloves.

29. (29) San Jose Sharks 22-40-16

Dropped a pair of home games to Colorado after winning three in a row for first time since November.

30. (30) Columbus Blue Jackets, 24-46-8

Jet Greaves stopped club record 46 shots in NHL debut — fifth most all-time in first career game.

31. (31) Anaheim Ducks, 23-45-10

Ducks tell the Coyotes: “We’ll see your nine-game losing streak and throw in a goal differential minus-124. Call. Show us your cards.”

32. (32) Chicago Blackhawks, 25-47-6

Beat Flames in stunner for only win in last 11 games to potentially sabotage late Calgary playoff bid and perhaps ruin their own shot at best NHL draft lottery odds.