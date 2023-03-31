A major drop by a faltering Eastern Conference contender and some moves forward by Western powerhouses highlight our Week 24 power rankings as season enters final two weeks with playoff seeding at stake leaguewide.

Here are our rankings entering Friday’s games (previous ranking in parentheses):

1. (1) Boston Bruins, 58-12-5

Captured second Presidents Trophy in past four seasons by beating Columbus for franchise-record 58th victory — the fifth-highest win total in NHL history and four behind all-time mark held by Tampa Bay and Detroit.

2. (3) New Jersey Devils, 47-20-8

Power-play goal by trade acquisition Timo Meier helped win playoff seeding matchup against New York Rangers on Thursday to move within a point of Carolina in race for Metropolitan crown.

3. (4) Vegas Golden Knights, 46-22-7

Had won eight of past nine before losing to Edmonton on Tuesday but became first Western Conference club to clinch a playoff berth.

4. (7) Edmonton Oilers, 44-23-9

Stuart Skinner became first Oilers goalie to record 10 wins in a month as they won for eighth time in nine games to vault into second place in Pacific Division.

Advertising

5. (10) Minnesota Wild, 41-22-9

Extended road points streak to 11 games (8-0-3) Wednesday and expanded Central Division lead with huge win over Colorado.

6. (8) Colorado Avalanche, 44-24-6

Had won nine of past 10 before loss to Central-leading Minnesota denied them their late bid to finally overtake division’s top spot.

7. (6) Toronto Maple Leafs; 44-20-10

Former Kraken forward Calle Jarnkrok now on a top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner that’s coming together well.

8. (5) Los Angeles Kings, 43-22-10

Consecutive losses on an Alberta road trip saw them overtaken by Edmonton for second in Pacific Division before facing Kraken in key Saturday clash.

9. (2) Carolina Hurricanes, 47-18-9

Only one win and 11 goals in past five games without injured Andrei Svechnikov had them on verge of blowing Metropolitan Division lead.

10. (11) New York Rangers, 42-21-10

Have allowed 21 goals in past 12 games — winning nine — but suffered 2-1 loss to Devils that will likely cost them home-ice advantage in first round.

Advertising

11. (9) Dallas Stars, 40-20-14

Four losses in past seven saw them overtaken by Minnesota for Central Division lead and caught by Colorado for second place.

12. (12) Tampa Bay Lightning, 44-26-6

Andrei Vasilevskiy looked in playoff form — stopping 93 of 96 shots— in winning two of three vs. Boston, Carolina and Washington.

13. (13) Seattle Kraken, 41-25-8

Survived tough Central Division trip to effectively clinch first playoff spot and set record for best second-year expansion-team turnaround with 30 additional points.

14. (14) New York Islanders, 39-28-9

Goalie Ilya Sorokin tied a franchise record for most wins in March with eight as Islanders strengthened hold on first Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

15. (16) Pittsburgh Penguins, 37-28-10

Tristan Jarry recorded 13th career shutout in his 200th game to keep Penguins ahead of Florida by lone point in race for final Eastern wild card.

16. (15) Florida Panthers, 38-31-7

Brandon Montour set franchise record for points by a defenseman with 63 and Panthers shook off four straight losses with consecutive wins.

Advertising

17. (19) Calgary Flames, 34-26-15

Entered Friday seeing third consecutive victory for first time in nearly four months in late push for final Western Conference playoff position.

18. (17) Winnipeg Jets 41-31-3

Nine consecutive games without scoring more than three goals had allowed Calgary to creep within two points in wild-card chase.

19. (18) Nashville Predators, 37-29-8

Had scored two goals or fewer in five consecutive games facing playoff-positioned teams while losing three of past four to likely end postseason push.

20. (20) Ottawa Senators, 37-33-5

Playoff hopes will be officially dead within days, but Canadian actor and rumored future Senators owner Ryan Reynolds attended home game.

21. (21) Vancouver Canucks, 34-34-6

Kraken face tough Tuesday test, as vastly improved Canucks had won 10 of past 12 before overtime loss to St. Louis.

22. (22) Buffalo Sabres, 35-31-7

Sabres goalie prospect Devon Levi was to make NHL debut Friday after starring for Northeastern University.

Sponsored

23. (24) St. Louis Blues, 35-34-6

Similar to Nashville, had won four of past five and gone 8-3-1 in past 12 with pressure removed following trade-deadline sell-off.

24. (23) Washington Capitals, 34-33-9

Lost six of past seven, but Alex Ovechkin made headlines by demolishing Islanders’ Adam Pelech against the short side boards in a borderline legal hit.

25. (26) Detroit Red Wings, 33-32-9

Might wind up costing Carolina a division title after scoring game winner with 3.2 seconds to go in regulation to deny Hurricanes at least a point.

26. (27) Philadelphia Flyers, 27-32-12

Former Everett Silvertips netminder Carter Hart was sidelined this week because of a lower-body injury that the team was very secretive about.

27. (25) Arizona Coyotes, 27-35-13

Cooling off before three upcoming games against Kraken, having dropped five in a row following a prolonged winning stretch.

28. (28) Montreal Canadiens, 30-40-6

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said Montreal landing Winnipeg Jets star Pierre-Luc Dubois in an offseason deal has a 95% chance to happen.

Advertising

29. (31) San Jose Sharks 19-36-14

Somehow beat Winnipeg and Vegas after dropping nine in a row, with defenseman Erik Karlsson within nine points of 100.

30. (32) Columbus Blue Jackets, 23-43-8

Bill Sweezey got into first NHL fight in his Boston hometown, with his parents, former Providence College hockey players Ken and Lorie, cheering from the stands.

31. (29) Anaheim Ducks, 23-39-10

Outscored 25-9 in six consecutive losses to boost NHL-worst goal differential to minus-115 and further last-ditch try for best draft lottery odds.

32. (30) Chicago Blackhawks, 24-41-6

Losses in 14 of past 17 have re-established them as team to surpass in race for lottery chance at landing Connor Bedard at No. 1 overall draft pick.