Not much changes this time of year in our NHL power rankings, though we’re starting to see candidates solidify into front-runners, bubble teams and also-rans.

For the Kraken, it’s looking like a wild-card spot at No. 7 or No. 8 in conference.

Here are this week’s rankings (last week’s ranking in parentheses):

1. (1) Boston Bruins, 55-11-5

Newcomer Tyler Bertuzzi scored first goal Thursday since his deadline deal from Detroit to help spearhead fifth consecutive Bruins victory that clinched Atlantic Division.

2. (2) Carolina Hurricanes, 46-16-8

Clinched playoff spot even while losing Thursday, and still fending off Devils for Metropolitan Division lead.

3. (3) New Jersey Devils, 45-18-8

Lost four of their past five, all to playoff-positioned Tampa Bay, Minnesota and Florida — scoring just seven goals in those four.

4. (4) Vegas Golden Knights, 44-21-6

Had won seven of past eight, but big news is goalie Logan Thompson got hurt again Thursday and was day-to-day after returning from six-week absence.

5. (5) Los Angeles Kings, 41-20-10

Goalie Joonas Korpisalo is 3-0-1 with a .921 save percentage and a 1.96 goals against average in four appearances, and Kings had gone 10 straight without regulation loss.

6. (7) Toronto Maple Leafs; 43-19-9

Gained needed five-point breathing room on Tampa Bay for home-ice advantage in playoff series that’s been set for months.

7. (9) Edmonton Oilers, 41-23-8

Connor McDavid scored 60th goal in overtime Wednesday for fifth consecutive Oilers that’s virtually sealed Kraken’s fate as a wild-card team.

8. (10) Colorado Avalanche, 41-23-6

Six-game win streak ended by Pittsburgh on Wednesday, but right at doorstep of Central Division lead.

9. (6) Dallas Stars, 39-19-14

Briefly caught by Minnesota for Central Division lead after losing to Kraken, but won in regulation Thursday for first time in five games since a victory in Seattle.

10. (8) Minnesota Wild, 41-22-9

Just one regulation loss in past 16 games had them pushing Dallas atop Pacific Division even without scoring star Kirill Kaprizov.

11. (13) New York Rangers, 42-20-10

Adam Fox scored game winner Thursday at Carolina, his 12th such career goal, tying him with Ott Heller, Dan Girardi and Harry Howell for fifth among defensemen for the “Original Six” franchise.

12. (11) Tampa Bay Lightning, 42-25-6

Steven Stamkos says fatigue from past three Stanley Cup Finals runs becoming issue for team that’s lost three in a row and all but ceded home ice to Toronto in first playoff round.

13. (12) Seattle Kraken, 39-24-8

Vince Dunn’s points streak ended at 12 in victory over Dallas, but he started another with an assist in shootout loss to Nashville on Thursday.

14. (14) New York Islanders, 37-27-8

Islanders are riding a three-game win streak and are 31-6-3 this season when scoring at least three goals.

15. (16) Florida Panthers, 36-29-7

Strange week saw them regain a playoff spot for first time in a month, then lose it with consecutive losses to Philadelphia and Toronto.

16. (15) Pittsburgh Penguins, 34-24-10

Sidney Crosby became 20th NHL player with 11 seasons of 30 goals as Penguins moved back into final wild-card spot despite rough week.

17. (17) Winnipeg Jets 41-29-3

Had gone seven consecutive games without scoring more than three goals yet somehow won four of them, and were sneaking up on Kraken for No. 7 conference seed.

18. (19) Nashville Predators, 36-26-8

Goalie Juuse Saros kept unlikely playoff hopes alive with a shootout win over Kraken, setting up a “must win” Saturday rematch to stay within wild-card range.

19. (18) Calgary Flames, 32-26-15

Began week earning another “loser point” for OT loss but hadn’t gotten enough regulation victories to fade in wild-card picture.

20. (20) Ottawa Senators, 35-32-5

Alex DeBrincat snapped a seven-game scoring drought with two goals as Senators routed Tampa Bay on Thursday to keep playoff hopes alive.

21. (22) Vancouver Canucks, 32-34-5

On an 8-2-0 run as Canucks ignore howls of protest from “tank” advocates and focus on establishing a winning culture under new coach Rick Tocchet.

22. (21) Buffalo Sabres, 33-31-6

Defensive woes continued for a team that had been outscored 24-9 in four consecutive losses to end any serious playoff hopes.

23. (23) Washington Capitals, 34-31-8

Alex Ovechkin passed Wayne Gretzky for most 40-goal seasons with his 13th and became fifth NHL player to score 40 at age 37 or older.

24. (26) St. Louis Blues, 32-33-6

Another team giving middle-finger salute to “tank” crowd by riding a four-game points streak with only two regulation losses in past nine games.

25. (24) Arizona Coyotes, 27-33-12

Had won six of past seven before one-goal losses to playoff-positioned Edmonton and Winnipeg.

26. (25) Detroit Red Wings, 31-31-9

Ville Husso had given up five goals in each of past two starts, showing signs of being overworked after having played 51 of team’s 71 games.

27. (28) Philadelphia Flyers, 27-32-12

Winning consecutive games for first time since mid-January put crimp in late push for better draft lottery odds to land Connor Bedard.

28. (27) Montreal Canadiens, 27-36-6

Beat Tampa Bay for only second time in four years but kept “tank” advocates thrilled, as it was just Montreal’s second victory in past 12 contests.

29. (30) Anaheim Ducks, 23-39-10

Aren’t winning much but averaged 5.5 penalty minutes over past 10 games to up their total to fifth-highest in the league at 4.4.

30. (29) Chicago Blackhawks, 24-41-6

Scored just five goals in past four games since upsetting first-place Bruins as last-ditch attempt to secure No. 1 overall draft pick continues.

31. (31) San Jose Sharks 19-36-14

Eight-game losing streak in which they’d scored just 18 goals took some of the shine off that Kraken overtime victory in San Jose just more than a week ago.

32. (32) Columbus Blue Jackets, 22-41-7

“Blue Jackets, Cleveland Browns among worst teams this century” isn’t headline any NHL team wants in its local paper. Without even reading the story explanation, we’ll just say it’s been long season for Johnny Gaudreau and crew.