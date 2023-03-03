The NHL trade deadline came and went Friday, with the Kraken sticking to their current roster while other playoff contenders — including within the Pacific Division — bulked up plenty.

Here’s where we see them after consecutive Week 20 road wins entering Friday’s games (last week’s ranking in parentheses).

1. (1) Boston Bruins, 48-8-5

Celebrated Thursday trade for Tyler Bertuzzi from Red Wings by notching ninth consecutive victory and reaching 100 points in 61 games — faster than any team in league history.

2. (3) New Jersey Devils, 40-15-5:

Picked up winger Timo Meier from San Jose, signaling they are serious about making a deep run in this season’s playoffs and beyond.

3. (2) Carolina Hurricanes, 39-12-8

Failed in prolonged bid to land Meier but upgraded offense by adding forward Jesse Puljujarvi from Oilers and puck-moving defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere from Coyotes.

4. (4) Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-16-8

After thrashing Kraken, picked up defensemen Jake McCabe from Chicago and Luke Schenn from Vancouver and forwards Sam Lafferty from Blackhawks and Erik Gustaffson from Washington as they attempt run at first Cup since 1967.

5. (6) Vegas Golden Knights, 36-19-6

Acquired forward Ivan Barbashev from St. Louis, defenseman Dysin Mayo from Arizona and goalie Jonathan Quick from Columbus as they take a run at Pacific Division and Western Conference titles.

6. (5) Tampa Bay Lightning, 37-19-5

Dealt Cal Foote and a plethora of draft picks to Nashville for hard-plugging forward Tanner Jeannot, a fitness legend who fills a third-line need.

7. (7) New York Rangers, 35-18-9

Picked up veteran Patrick Kane from Chicago to solidify playoff roster already bolstered by Vladimir Tarasenko.

8. (10) Dallas Stars, 33-16-13

Landed some additional punch beyond top line for an offense ranking just 14th in goals per game by adding Evgenii Dadonov from the Canadiens and Max Domi from Chicago.

9. (8) Edmonton Oilers, 33-21-8

Landed the big defenseman they needed in Mattias Ekholm from Nashville, then bolstered forward depth with 6-foot-6 Nick Bjugstad from Arizona.

10. (14) Minnesota Wild, 35-21-6

Kirill Kaprizov became only fifth player in NHL history to cap natural hat trick — three consecutive goals — in overtime as surging Wild have won seven of eight.

11. (13) Colorado Avalanche, 34-20-5

Got forward Lars Eller from Washington and repatriated former Cup-winning defenseman Jack Johnson from Chicago as they attempt a repeat.

12. (11) Los Angeles Kings, 35-20-8

Upgraded defense and goaltending in one trade by sending veteran Jonathan Quick to Columbus for D-man Vladislav Gavrikov and netminder Joonas Korpisalo.

13. (12) Seattle Kraken, 34-21-6

Snapped three-game skid with wins in St. Louis and Detroit but were NHL’s only playoff positioned team that did not make trade-deadline move the past three weeks.

14. (9) Winnipeg Jets 35-24-2

Slumping team got needed offensive help by acquiring onetime Ron Francis draft pick Nino Niederreiter from Nashville and Vladislav Namestnikov from San Jose.

15. (18) Pittsburgh Penguins, 31-29-9

Four consecutive victories and landed playmaking forward Mikael Granlund from Nashville, defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from Anaheim and brought back veteran forward Nick Bonino from San Jose.

16. (19) New York Islanders, 31-25-8

Oh Canada! Acquired forward Pierre Engvall from the Maple Leafs a month after landing Bo Horvat from the Canucks.

17. (17) Florida Panthers, 30-27-6

One year after winning Presidents Trophy, are four points out of playoffs and fading fast after disheartening home loss to Nashville on Thursday night.

18. (22) Ottawa Senators, 31-26-4

Four consecutive victories to continue unlikely playoff push and made deadline splash by picking up highly coveted, top pair defenseman Jakub Chychrun from Arizona.

19. (16) Calgary Flames, 27-22-13

Lost another one-goal game Thursday to slide five points back of final conference playoff spot just one year after winning Pacific Division.

20. (21) Buffalo Sabres, 31-25-4

Picked up defenseman Riley Stillman from Vancouver and winger Jordan Greenway from Minnesota in attempt at longshot playoff bid.

21. (15) Detroit Red Wings, 28-24-9

Losing three consecutive games by a combined 15-3 score was apparently enough to jettison forward Tyler Bertuzzi and any realistic playoff hopes.

22. (20) Washington Capitals, 30-27-6

After hovering close to a playoff spot for months, hit the “sell” button and shipped off defensemen Dmitry Orlov and Erik Gustafsson and forwards Lars Eller, Marcus Johansson and Garnet Hathaway in multiple deals.

23. (23) Nashville Predators, 30-23-6

David Poile, the only GM in franchise history, announced he’ll retire at season’s end. Right after, drew widespread praise for draft-pick haul received from Tampa Bay in Tanner Jeannot trade.

24. (24) Montreal Canadiens, 26-31-4

Picked up a local kid before deadline, but it wasn’t Jets star Pierre-Luc Dubois. Instead, Frederic Allard arrives from Kings farm system in swap of AHL players

25. (26) St. Louis Blues, 27-29-5

In full-fledged dismantle mode after dealing forward Ivan Barbashev to Vegas not long after trading captain Ryan O’Reilly and top scorer Vladimir Tarasenko.

26. (27) Arizona Coyotes, 21-31-9

The Chychrun trade to Ottawa ended a long-running saga and distraction for a team that’s played rather well lately despite being dismantled.

27. (25) Philadelphia Flyers, 23-28-11

Lost eight of nine and failed to trade veteran James van Riemsdyk, though did send Zach MacEwen to Kings for Brendan Lemieux.

28. (28) Vancouver Canucks, 24-32-5

Dealt defenseman Stillman to Buffalo and Luke Schenn to Toronto as they begin shedding money deals.

29. (31) Anaheim Ducks, 20-34-8

Won three in a row before losing to Capitals in overtime and then shipping defenseman Kulikov to Pittsburgh.

30. (29) San Jose Sharks 18-32-12

Returns on Meier trade to New Jersey weren’t exemplary in terms of NHL-ready players, but first-year GM Mike Grier had to work the market he was dealt for a winger he couldn’t afford to keep.

31. (30) Chicago Blackhawks, 21-35-5

Unloaded Cup-winning veteran forward Kane as expected as well as forwards Domi, Lafferty and defensemen McCabe and Johnson as long-anticipated teardown firmly takes hold.

32. (32) Columbus Blue Jackets, 20-35-6

Traded Gavrikov, Korpisalo and newly-acquired goalie Quick in same week they notched points in three of four games to again put Connor Bedard bid in jeopardy.